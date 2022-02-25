The ultimate road trip guide to exploring Australia's Sunshine Coast on a self-drive holiday

At the coastal town of Maroochydore is Sunshine Brewery , renowned for its 68 craft creations that are beloved by the locals. The Brewery carries over 14 beers on tap with local favourites on rotation with seasonal beers that hit just the right notes. Open from Wednesdays through Sundays, check out their Facebook page for special events and even food truck appearances.

The craft creations don’t just stop at beers. Craft distillers have also been gaining popularity on the Sunshine Coast for their clever use of local produce with an artisanal style of distilling gin, and vodka.

With a Master Distiller with a passion for alchemy that goes back 40 years, Pomona Distilling Co, in the Noosa hinterlands, uses sustainably sourced native botanicals and local ingredients, with Eastern European juniper berries in their gin. They create their gin in small batches and then hand-bottle and label each. Enjoy their gin at their bistro with a delectable farm-to-table menu from Wednesdays to Sundays.

Nestled in the lush greenery of the hinterlands near the Big Pineapple, Sunshine & Sons makes dry gins, and vodkas using the best of Australian botanicals. Their meticulous processes create complex profiles for each batch of spirits and are environmentally sustainable.

A Caloundra institution, the Beach Tree Distilling Co. is the town’s first and only distillery. On offer is handcrafted gluten-free gin and vodka infused with locally aromatic botanicals from the Australian bush, using organic sugar cane as the base, without wheat or grain.

FAMOUS MARKETS

Anyone who has stepped into an Australian market knows you’ll be in for a treat. And the Sunshine Coast markets are no exception. Here’s the roundup of markets you simply must see.