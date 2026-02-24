Robert Downey Jr revealed as godparent of Disney Adventure cruise ship ahead of maiden voyage from Singapore
The Academy Award-winning actor, best known for his performance as Tony Stark and Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, describes the role of being the cruise ship's godparent as "an honour, privilege, a blast, a titillating thrill and ... an adventure".
Disney announced on Tuesday (Feb 24) that Robert Downey Jr will be the godparent of Disney Adventure, the newest and largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
The announcement comes just weeks before the vessel’s maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on Mar 10.
The 60-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Iron Man in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, said in a press release: “It’s impossible to describe the majesty of the Adventure, and to be its godparent is an honour. As the largest ship in the Disney fleet, a gargantuan blessing must be bestowed … I’ll do my darndest.”
In an official video announcing his role, the Academy Award-winning actor described the appointment as "an honour, a privilege, a blast, a titillating thrill and ... an adventure".
The appointment of a ship godparent is part of a longstanding maritime tradition in which a public figure formally blesses a vessel before it enters service, symbolising protection and good fortune.
It is unclear if Downey will be in Singapore for the occasion. CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Disney for more information.
Previous Disney Cruise Line godparents include American singer Mariah Carey, who christened the Disney Fantasy in New York City in 2012, and actress Susan Egan, the voice of Meg in the 1997 film Hercules, who christened the Disney Destiny in Florida in November 2025.
Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences and incoming CEO of Disney, said: "Our new ship continues Disney Cruise Line’s tradition of bringing great stories to life at sea, and we are honoured that Robert Downey Jr, who has guided audiences through unforgettable Marvel stories, is the official godparent for the Disney Adventure."
Downey Jr’s portrayal of Tony Stark and Iron Man was central to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His role as the character culminated in Avengers: Endgame in 2019, the same year he was named a Disney Legend. He is set to return to the Marvel franchise later this year as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for theatrical release on Dec 18.
Disney Adventure was initially slated to begin sailings in December 2025, but its maiden voyage was postponed due to what Disney described as “unexpected delays”. The ship will now debut on Mar 10 and operate out of Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore. It is scheduled to homeport in Singapore for at least five years.
The vessel, which has an estimated capacity of 6,700 passengers and 2,500 crew members, features seven themed areas inspired by Disney’s storytelling portfolio, including multiple Marvel-focused attractions.
At Marvel Landing, guests can ride Tony Stark’s Ironcycle Test Run, described as the first roller coaster on a Disney Cruise Line ship and the longest roller coaster at sea. The open-air Disney Imagination Garden will host the live stage production “Avengers Assemble!”, featuring stunt sequences and special effects. Meanwhile, the Marvel WEB Workshop at Disney’s Oceaneer Club allows young guests to participate in interactive training simulations themed around Avengers technology.
Beyond its Marvel elements, the ship includes other themed areas such as San Fransokyo Street and Toy Story Place, various character encounters, and Broadway-style shows. There are also more than 20 dining and lounge venues offering international and Asian-inspired cuisine.