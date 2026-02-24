Robert Downey Jr revealed as godparent of Disney Adventure cruise ship ahead of maiden voyage from Singapore

Disney announced on Tuesday (Feb 24) that Robert Downey Jr will be the godparent of Disney Adventure, the newest and largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

The announcement comes just weeks before the vessel’s maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on Mar 10.

The 60-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Iron Man in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, said in a press release: “It’s impossible to describe the majesty of the Adventure, and to be its godparent is an honour. As the largest ship in the Disney fleet, a gargantuan blessing must be bestowed … I’ll do my darndest.”

In an official video announcing his role, the Academy Award-winning actor described the appointment as "an honour, a privilege, a blast, a titillating thrill and ... an adventure".

The appointment of a ship godparent is part of a longstanding maritime tradition in which a public figure formally blesses a vessel before it enters service, symbolising protection and good fortune.

It is unclear if Downey will be in Singapore for the occasion. CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Disney for more information.

Previous Disney Cruise Line godparents include American singer Mariah Carey, who christened the Disney Fantasy in New York City in 2012, and actress Susan Egan, the voice of Meg in the 1997 film Hercules, who christened the Disney Destiny in Florida in November 2025.