Things to see, do and eat in Rome: New restaurants, museums, hotels and summer events

With masking and vaccination requirements largely dropped in Italy and summer approaching, crowds of travellers have begun to return to Rome’s Centro Storico – the area most dependent on tourism and the hardest hit by the pandemic – according to hoteliers and others working near Rome’s iconic spots.

“Trevi Square and the whole centre of Rome is full of tourists again,” said Fabrizio Rezza, reservations manager for the Hotel Fontana, referring to the throngs around the storied monument in front of the hotel, Trevi Fountain. “It seems like no one is afraid of COVID any longer.”

And so the Eternal City continues to live up to its name, boosted by some long-awaited reopenings and a crop of new restaurants, hotels and cultural spots all over town.

MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES

Under renovation since 2007, the distinctive circular Mausoleum of Agustus (5-euro admission) began welcoming the public again last year, and the Casa Romana, a fourth-century dwelling beneath the free Museo di Scultura Antica Giovanni Barracco, has also reopened after an even longer hiatus.