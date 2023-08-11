I went on a cat cruise in Singapore and had a 'pawsitively' good time

Once upon a time, domestic cats were associated with an indoor lifestyle, but these days, there's a growing trend of pet owners taking their feline companions to explore the great outdoors – whether it is to the park, to a pet-friendly cafe or to the beach.

In Singapore, you can now take your cats out to sea on a cruise. Yes, you read that right.

After the success of its dog cruises, Tall Ship Adventures has now launched “the world’s fur-st cat cruise” aboard the Royal Albatross, a 47m luxury tall ship that hosts sailing and dining experiences around the waters of Singapore. Fun fact – the Royal Albatross appeared in The Dark Knight movie starring Christian Bale and Michael Caine where the ship was Bruce Wayne’s private yacht.

Now, as a cat owner myself, I can think of several ways a cat cruise could go wrong. One – cats are naturally territorial, and get frightened when in unfamiliar places, let alone on a boat. Two – cats are notorious for hating water, so I can’t imagine them enjoying the experience of being out at sea. And lastly, if you take your cat out to the park, you can easily get up and leave when your furbaby starts getting uncomfortable. But when you’re on a boat, you’re basically left with no choice but to endure the entire cruise – unless you're piloting the ship.