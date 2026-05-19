Science Centre Singapore to debut immersive ocean exhibition One Ocean: Every Action Ripples

Science Centre Singapore will debut a new immersive ocean exhibition, One Ocean: Every Action Ripples, on May 30.

Billed as a world-first experience, the exhibition marks the global premiere of a multi-sensory showcase that transforms two decades of research by the Tara Ocean Foundation into an interactive public experience.

Presented in partnership with the foundation and produced by Ride FX, the exhibition will run until Jan 3, 2027 at Science Centre Singapore.

Spanning 10 zones, the exhibition combines 360-degree projections, free-roaming virtual reality, spatial soundscapes and interactive installations to explore the ocean as a system that connects us all and highlights how human actions can create ripple effects across marine ecosystems.