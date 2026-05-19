Science Centre Singapore to debut immersive ocean exhibition One Ocean: Every Action Ripples
The world-first exhibition at Science Centre Singapore will use 360-degree projections, virtual reality and interactive installations to bring two decades of ocean research to life.
Science Centre Singapore will debut a new immersive ocean exhibition, One Ocean: Every Action Ripples, on May 30.
Billed as a world-first experience, the exhibition marks the global premiere of a multi-sensory showcase that transforms two decades of research by the Tara Ocean Foundation into an interactive public experience.
Presented in partnership with the foundation and produced by Ride FX, the exhibition will run until Jan 3, 2027 at Science Centre Singapore.
Spanning 10 zones, the exhibition combines 360-degree projections, free-roaming virtual reality, spatial soundscapes and interactive installations to explore the ocean as a system that connects us all and highlights how human actions can create ripple effects across marine ecosystems.
Among its key displays is a replica of the Tara Polar Station, a drifting observatory designed to study the Arctic environment across ten expeditions, offering visitors a glimpse into how scientists study one of the world’s most extreme environments.
Another highlight is 7 Wonders of the Ocean, a 360-degree projection experience that takes visitors through marine environments including the abyss, whale migration routes, the Great Barrier Reef, ice floes and bioluminescent waters.
The exhibition will also feature Symphonies of the Ocean, an audio experience built from authentic underwater and above-water recordings, as well as Legends of the Ocean, which explores cultural myths and stories inspired by the sea.
Guests can also find a section that spotlights Singapore’s own affinity with the ocean, titled Tides of the Red Dot. It spotlights the country's marine biodiversity, environmental challenges and local conservation efforts.
Visitors can also opt for a premium virtual reality add-on, Secrets of the Blue, which explores marine ecosystems such as kelp forests, seagrass meadows and mangroves, and their role in storing carbon and regulating the climate.
One Ocean: Every Action Ripples will be open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, and closed on Mondays except public and gazetted school holidays. Ticket prices for Singapore citizens and permanent residents start from S$15 during off-peak periods, for adults, and S$10 for children and seniors. Standard admission from S$24 for adults and S$18 for children. The VR add-on is priced at S$10.