Scoot brings back credit and debit card processing fees for flights from Singapore
Payment processing fees will range between 1.05 and 2.48 per cent, depending on the card type, according to Scoot's website.
Singapore-based budget airline Scoot has reinstated credit and debit card processing fees for flights departing from Singapore. The decision comes six years after it announced that it removed payment processing fees worldwide.
In addition to Singapore, flights leaving from Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand are also subject to these processing fees.
Answering on the need for these processing fees, Scoot said on its website that the airline "incurs a cost from credit card companies and payment solution providers for the acceptance of credit/debit card for transactions" from selected countries.
Payment processing fees will range between 1.05 and 2.48 per cent, depending on the card type. For instance, a transaction made using a UnionPay card will be subject to a processing fee of 1.40 per cent.
However, Scoot has clarified that these processing fees will not apply to transactions made with non-credit/debit card payment methods such as PayPal and Scoot vouchers as well as those fully paid using KrisFlyer miles.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Scoot for comments.