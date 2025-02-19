Scoot brings back credit and debit card processing fees for flights from Singapore

Singapore-based budget airline Scoot has reinstated credit and debit card processing fees for flights departing from Singapore. The decision comes six years after it announced that it removed payment processing fees worldwide.

In addition to Singapore, flights leaving from Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand are also subject to these processing fees.

Answering on the need for these processing fees, Scoot said on its website that the airline "incurs a cost from credit card companies and payment solution providers for the acceptance of credit/debit card for transactions" from selected countries.