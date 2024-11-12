Scoot will soon fly direct to Phu Quoc, Padang and Shantou

Scoot will soon be flying direct to Phu Quoc in Vietnam, Padang in Indonesia and Shantou in China.

The flights to Phu Quoc and Padang will commence on Dec 20, 2024, and Jan 6, 2025, respectively, on the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. The ones to Shantou will begin on Jan 16, 2025, on the Airbus A320 family aircraft.

There will be three flights a week to Phu Quoc initially, which will be increased to five flights a week by Jan 25, 2025. Scoot will operate four flights a week to Padang and three flights a week to Shantou.

With the addition of these new services, Scoot will be operating 31 weekly flights to three cities in Vietnam, 84 weekly flights to 11 cities in Indonesia and 89 weekly flights to 17 points in China by January 2025.

Fares for these three new services in Economy Class, one-way, start from S$135 to Phu Quoc, S$119 to Padang, and S$169 to Shantou, inclusive of taxes.

These new flights will be available for booking from Tuesday (Nov 12) via Scoot’s website, mobile app and progressively through other channels.

The airline will also add more weekly flights to these regional destinations: