Scoot adds Indonesia flights to Belitung and Pontianak, increases services across network

If you're looking to explore more destination gems in Southeast Asia, you're in luck – Scoot is adding more options across the region.

The low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced new flight services to Belitung and Pontianak in Indonesia, alongside increased flight frequencies across its network.

NEW DESTINATIONS IN INDONESIA

Flights to Belitung will begin on May 3, operating twice weekly. One-way Economy Class fares start from S$99.

Located off the eastern coast of Sumatra, Belitung is known for its white sand beaches, granite rock formations and island-hopping opportunities. The island is also home to the Belitung tarsier, a nocturnal primate subspecies found only on the island.

Scoot will also launch flights to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan, from Jun 29, operating three times weekly. One-way Economy Class fares start from S$129.

Pontianak sits on the equator and is known for landmarks such as the Equator Monument, where visitors can stand between the northern and southern hemispheres. Located along the Kapuas River, Indonesia’s longest river, it's also renowned for its culturally rich heritage and culinary scene.

INCREASED FLIGHT FREQUENCIES

In addition to the new routes, Scoot will increase flight frequencies to several destinations, particularly ahead of the mid-year school holiday period.

From April, flights to Phuket, Thailand, will increase from 17 to 21 times weekly, while services to Sibu in Sarawak, Malaysia, will rise from three to four times weekly.

For Indonesia in particular, flights to Bali and Jakarta will increase from 28 to 35 times weekly from June. Services to Labuan Bajo will rise from two to three times weekly, flights to Lombok will see a jump from four to 10 times weekly, while flights to Manado will increase from six times weekly to daily services.

Beyond Southeast Asia, Scoot will also increase flights to Okinawa, Japan, from three to four times weekly from April, and to Changsha, China, from four to five times weekly. In Europe, flights to Vienna, Austria, will increase from three to four times weekly from June.

Scoot chief executive officer Leslie Thng said: “The addition of new routes to Belitung and Pontianak not only enhances Scoot’s footprint in Indonesia, but also strengthens the SIA Group’s network connectivity through Singapore.

"The increase in flight frequencies to many popular destinations will also support demand for travel as we head into the school holiday season. We remain committed to providing our customers with more travel options and enjoyable journeys with Scoot.”