Disney Cruise Line and Sentosa launch island-wide Disney-themed attractions
Taking place from Jun 24 to Sep 20, activities around Sentosa include interactive trails, cable car and monorail makeovers, photo spots, illuminated displays and Disney-themed merchandise.
Disney Cruise Line is teaming up with Sentosa for a three-month island-wide programme of Disney-themed activities in line with Disney Adventure.
Titled A Magical Island Adventure: Let's Set Sail with Disney Cruise Line, the day-to-night experience will feature interactive trails, photo installations, themed play areas and night-time attractions across various locations on Sentosa island. The activities will run daily from Jun 24 to Sep 20.
Visitors can take part in a discovery trail that spans Sentosa Sensoryscape, Central Beach Bazaar, Palawan Beach, The Palawan @ Sentosa, and the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia. Each location will be themed after the seven areas onboard Disney Adventure, namely Disney Imagination Garden, Disney Discovery Reef, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, San Fransokyo Street, Toy Story Place and Marvel Landing.
Participants can also collect commemorative stamps in an event passport at each stop, with designs inspired by the cruise ship's themed zones.
The Sentosa Express monorail will also receive a Disney makeover, featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed elements, while all three stations on the Sentosa Line cable car route will feature Disney characters photo spots. Cable car cabins will also be wrapped with designs inspired by Disney Adventure's themed areas.
Several large-scale installations will be set up around the island. At Palawan Beach, visitors can pose with a 6-metre inflatable anchor featuring Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse, alongside oversized Toy Story-inspired bath toys of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and Bullseye.
Marvel fans can head to The Palawan @ Sentosa, where installations inspired by attractions from Marvel Landing, including Ironcycle Test Run and Groot Galaxy Spin, will be on display. After dark, the area will also feature neon-lit installations inspired by the Infinity Bar onboard the ship.
At Central Beach Bazaar, a 3.5m-tall Magical Compass installation will highlight Disney Adventure's seven themed zones, while Sentosa Sensoryscape will be transformed into a princess-themed promenade featuring 13 hammock installations inspired by Disney princesses including Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Mulan, and Merida.
After sunset, visitors can explore glow-in-the-dark installations at the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia, a tiny islet just off Palawan Beach. The attraction's operating hours will be extended until 10pm for the event, instead of its usual 6.30pm closing time.
Exclusive merchandise developed by Sentosa and Disney Cruise Line, including tumblers, towels and keychains, will also be available.
Most of the installations and areas across Sentosa are free to visit. However, admission to the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia between 7pm and 10pm requires a ticket, priced at S$8 for children aged four to 12 and S$10 for adults. Children aged three and below enter free. Each ticket also comes with a themed postcard and stamp card.
For more information, visit the official Sentosa website.