Disney Cruise Line and Sentosa launch island-wide Disney-themed attractions

Visitors can take part in a discovery trail that spans Sentosa Sensoryscape, Central Beach Bazaar, Palawan Beach, The Palawan @ Sentosa, and the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia. Each location will be themed after the seven areas onboard Disney Adventure, namely Disney Imagination Garden, Disney Discovery Reef, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, San Fransokyo Street, Toy Story Place and Marvel Landing.

Participants can also collect commemorative stamps in an event passport at each stop, with designs inspired by the cruise ship's themed zones.

The Sentosa Express monorail will also receive a Disney makeover, featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed elements, while all three stations on the Sentosa Line cable car route will feature Disney characters photo spots. Cable car cabins will also be wrapped with designs inspired by Disney Adventure's themed areas.