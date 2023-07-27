Sentosa has new attractions including an electric go-kart circuit, an 18-hole mini golf course and beach clubs

1. THE PALAWAN @ SENTOSA

The first attraction is The Palawan @ Sentosa which opened on Wednesday (Jul 26). The 183,000 sq ft lifestyle and entertainment precinct features eight experiences including HyperDrive, an electric go-kart circuit with gamification features that immerse drivers around a three-level racetrack and UltraGolf, an 18-hole mini golf course.

Those with fur babies of the paw-tastic kind can bring their pups to The Palawan Dog Run where they can run around unleashed, literally.

Visitors who want to soak up the sun can choose between the two beach clubs at The Palawan @ Sentosa: Splash Tribe and +Twelve. The former is a family-oriented beach club with a sandcastle-themed wet-play zone and an infinity pool, while the latter is a terraced beach club sporting 12 cabanas with private plunge pools.

Visitors can also fuel up at any of the precinct's 10 food trucks which serve comfort food and reimagined classics of different cuisines.

"With The Palawan @ Sentosa, we are embarking on an exhilarating journey of redefining leisure and entertainment," said Gavin Weightman, General Manager of The Palawan @ Sentosa.

"The first lifestyle precinct by the Shangri-La Group showcases our dedication to crafting unforgettable colourful moments of joy, where guests can immerse themselves in an extraordinary fusion of innovative leisure activities, inviting beach club experiences, and the timeless allure of Sentosa's idyllic surroundings."

More information on The Palawan @ Sentosa can be found here.