Sentosa has new attractions including an electric go-kart circuit, an 18-hole mini golf course and beach clubs
The Palawan @ Sentosa and Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club are Sentosa's latest offerings.
With a newly launched attraction and another on the way by the end of 2023, Sentosa is giving us more reasons to visit the sunny escape. This comes just months after the announcement of the return of indoor theme park KidZania.
1. THE PALAWAN @ SENTOSA
The first attraction is The Palawan @ Sentosa which opened on Wednesday (Jul 26). The 183,000 sq ft lifestyle and entertainment precinct features eight experiences including HyperDrive, an electric go-kart circuit with gamification features that immerse drivers around a three-level racetrack and UltraGolf, an 18-hole mini golf course.
Those with fur babies of the paw-tastic kind can bring their pups to The Palawan Dog Run where they can run around unleashed, literally.
Visitors who want to soak up the sun can choose between the two beach clubs at The Palawan @ Sentosa: Splash Tribe and +Twelve. The former is a family-oriented beach club with a sandcastle-themed wet-play zone and an infinity pool, while the latter is a terraced beach club sporting 12 cabanas with private plunge pools.
Visitors can also fuel up at any of the precinct's 10 food trucks which serve comfort food and reimagined classics of different cuisines.
"With The Palawan @ Sentosa, we are embarking on an exhilarating journey of redefining leisure and entertainment," said Gavin Weightman, General Manager of The Palawan @ Sentosa.
"The first lifestyle precinct by the Shangri-La Group showcases our dedication to crafting unforgettable colourful moments of joy, where guests can immerse themselves in an extraordinary fusion of innovative leisure activities, inviting beach club experiences, and the timeless allure of Sentosa's idyllic surroundings."
More information on The Palawan @ Sentosa can be found here.
2. TIPSY UNICORN BEACH CLUB
Looking like it leapt out from the latest Barbie movie is Sentosa's second new attraction: Tipsy Unicorn. Set to open on Sep 1, the 500-seater venue occupies a 19,000 sq ft space with indoor and outdoor areas offering private cabanas, daybeds and VIP lounges. The main pool will feature an elaborately designed stage and will lead to the sunken pool cabanas and an ocean-view main bar.
Tipsy Unicorn will also collaborate with sports brand Puma to launch their very first shop-in-shop concept in Sentosa.
“We are thrilled to bring the vision of Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club, our biggest and most ambitious project to date, to life on the beautiful shores of Sentosa. With our stunning designs, state-of-the-art technology and focus on sustainability, we hope to push the boundaries of delivering exceptional leisure and entertainment to provide guests with incredible and unforgettable experiences,” said Derek Ong, Group CEO of Tipsy Collective.
More information on Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club can be found here.