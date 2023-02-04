A guide to Seoul’s best hidden restaurants and bars

The area is changing quickly as redevelopment projects target older buildings, so get there fast. Here are three Euljiro spots worth peeking around the right corner to find.

— Vinyl vibes and disco shine

Marked by only a short sandwich board out front with a red beacon behind it, the music-forward lounge the Edge is easy to walk past, but it’s well worth the careful climb up steep metal stairs reminiscent of a New York City fire escape. The Edge is part vinyl shop, part bar – all laid-back –serving coffee by day and beer and cocktails by night, often with a DJ keeping the beat. The vibe is sedate and less see-and-be-seen than it is watch-and-chill-with-friends. Sit among the boxes of records in the back or at the bar to gaze at the disco ball. Soak in its glow as you nibble on a plate of meat and cheese or sip a cold-brew-coffee-accented Negroni or a Scotch ale. To satisfy bigger appetites, the owner, Antoine Le Toumelin, debuted a restaurant last fall with a similarly chill vibe, also called the Edge, two floors down. Check the lounge’s Instagram to see the coming weekend’s slate of DJs (Samjin Building, 8 Eulji-ro, 12-gil, third floor).

— Straight-up Madison Avenue

A barely lit wooden door adorned with only a traditional carved-window design is all that indicates something might exist at Bar SookHee. Opening it reveals a staircase that appears to lead you onto the set of “Mad Men,” complete with a bar that extends the length of the room, fronted by chunky leather armchairs and backed by dapper drink masters in ties. Whiskey is the specialty here, as evidenced by the bottles sharing wall space with art by owner Lee Soo-won’s mother, and a short list of drinks, featuring seasonal fruits, is available on a printed scroll.

A second location, in nearby Myeong-dong, is tantalizingly harder to find, hidden on a seemingly vacant floor above a Starbucks. Both branches serve tempting entrees and snacks. Don Draper would be proud – and possibly able to visit soon: Lee has his sights set on opening an outpost in New York City. For now, enjoy the Euljiro branch while you can. It’s relocating to a yet undetermined location in March (Eulji-ro: 23 Samil-daero, 12-gil, second floor; Myeong-dong: 7-9 Myeong-dong, 10-gil, fourth floor).

— Enter through the clothes shop

Finding the racy restaurant-wine bar at the back of the Ajobyajo Fink Label clothing boutique should help you forget, if not forgive, the nightspot’s unprintable name. Pass racks of streetwear and ascend the stairs: An image of a biker wearing no bottoms signals you’re at the right place. A sleek, low-lit room awaits beyond the door, with giant aquariums below the bar drawing your eye and hinting at the seafood-heavy menu, which includes entrees like udon with uni and salmon, mixed seafood tartare, and raw oysters in grape granita. (Owner Hwang In-seop’s kitchen retooled the menu in December, also adding sashimi and steak to the mix.) The lounge also offers a hefty list of natural wines. With city vistas, flickering candles and statues set into the wall, the rooftop dining area is even sexier than the indoor space, even without the floor-to-ceiling photo of bare glutes marking the entrance (42-21 Supyo-ro, fourth floor).

Sinheung Market

Deep within the Yongsan district, in the enclave of Haebangchon (often shortened to HBC), the decades-old Sinheung Market is getting a refresh. The collection of mom-and-pop storefronts along winding alleyways is newly repaved, with a canopy of neon lights suspended above it, summoning curious drinkers and adventuresome diners. Still, bringing friends here feels almost like a betrayal — it’s so cosy and charming you want to keep it a secret. But the word is getting out: Lines and wait times are getting longer at the area’s cafes, roasteries, wine bars and cocktail lounges. Pop in on a weeknight for more elbow room.