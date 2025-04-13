Travelling to Seoul? Get to know South Korea in 7 iconic local dishes – and where to try them

Until recently, I’ve been immune to the charms of South Korea. For years I had obsessed over North Korea’s dynastic totalitarian regime as other Singaporeans traipsed about Gyeongbokgung in hanbok.

When I finally caught on to its charms, my induction to Hallyu was relatively painless. All of a sudden, I realised there is an endless supply of K-drama on Netflix, K-grocery stores exist in heartland malls, and a surprising number of my girlfriends are BTS fans.

In Seoul for the first time with my spouse, Lotte World was not on the cards even though we were with two young children. Instead, we went to the War Memorial of Korea, sought out restaurants near our Airbnb flat, and explored the National Museum of Contemporary History, opting to get to know Seoul through its food and history.

Everything was foreign yet familiar at the same time – the common Confucian values in East Asian culture, pronunciations, and Hanja. I relished the opportunity to try food I had only seen online. Every meal, also foreign yet familiar, was a multi-sensorial experience to connect the dots of expectations with reality.