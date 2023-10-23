Logo
Sheep flock to Madrid's streets on ancient herding route
Women have their picture taken next to a flock of sheep during the annual parade on the streets of Madrid, as shepherds demand to exercise their right to use traditional migration routes for their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in southern Spain, in Madrid, Spain October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera

23 Oct 2023 11:55AM
Bleating sheep replaced beeping cars on Madrid's streets on Sunday (Oct 22), as shepherds guided their flocks through the city centre following ancient herding routes to southerly pastures for the winter.

The annual event was revived in 1994 as part of Madrid's annual Fiesta de la Trashumancia, after the Spanish parliament recognised the traditional routes used to herd livestock.

People use their phones to record a flock of sheep during the annual parade on the streets of Madrid, as shepherds demand to exercise their right to use traditional migration routes for their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in southern Spain, in Madrid, Spain October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Once they passed through quiet countryside, but on Sunday the shepherds, many of whom wore traditional dress, had to cross some of the busiest areas of the city, including the Puerta del Sol, one of Madrid's main squares.

Locals and tourists lined the way, snapping pictures of the sheep that wore tinkling bells around their necks.

"I really didn't expect this in the city, in the capital. This reminds me of my village," said student Ana Sar, from Mallorca.

"It's amazing," said Sandra Van Arkelem, 57, from the Netherlands "So many people are joining and enjoying it".

Source: Reuters/sr

