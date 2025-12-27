11 essential Shenzhen experiences: Indoor skiing, theme parks, art, nature and more
China's Shenzhen is a fascinating, sprawling city of contrasts, with plenty to see, do and discover. Bookmark these for your next visit.
The former fishing village on the Pearl River Delta is often touted as China's Silicon Valley. The city of about 13.5 million people is a modern metropolis of skyscrapers, tech innovation, and cultural creativity. Shenzhen is easily accessible by direct flights, car, and train from Hong Kong. It has become a very popular weekend getaway for Hong Kong residents.
The city has plenty to offer beyond food and shopping, including theme parks, animal safaris, creative districts, and AI robot dining that merges hospitality with tech innovation. You can also order bubble tea and food from any of the 22 designated parks across the city.
As the development of the Greater Bay Area continues, many new projects are underway, including the world’s largest Legoland, spanning 580,000 sqm and slated to open in 2026 or 2027 barring delays.
To make the most of your trip in the sprawling city spanning 10 districts, plan activities within the same district to streamline your itinerary and ensure a more enjoyable experience for everyone.
1. HUAFA ICE AND SNOW WORLD
Spanning 131 hectares (approximately the size of 10 football fields), Huafa Ice and Snow World is the largest indoor ski resort in the world. Opened in 2025, it features five competition-level slopes over 80,000 sq m, with an 83m vertical drop, and several snow play zones and terrain parks.
Ski enthusiasts can rest assured that the slopes and facilities meet the International Ski Federation (FIS) standards. That means it's not just a winter wonderland with some slopes – it could host competitive-level skiing events.
It's a great addition to a subtropical city like Shenzhen; however, regardless of scale, skiing indoors does not compare to being on mountains and slopes. Tickets begin at 350 yuan (S$64) for a three-hour ski pass on the novice slopes, which includes equipment rental.
666 Binjiang Avenue, Bao’an District.
2. SPLENDID CHINA FOLK VILLAGE
This theme park offers you a condensed version of China in one day. The cultural theme park features miniature replicas of China’s iconic landmarks and ethnic villages. Highlights include the Great Wall, Forbidden City, Terracotta Warriors, Mongolian Yurts and Hakka houses. There are daily performances with traditional ceremonies, artisanal crafts, and snacks for souvenirs. Tickets at 220 yuan.
9003 / 9005 Shennan Avenue, Overseas Chinese Town (OCT), Nanshan District.
3. OCT LOFT
Nestled in the Nanshan district, this former television factory in the 1980s has been gentrified and transformed into a lifestyle hub with creative studios, cafes, boutiques, street markets and museums.
The OCT Contemporary Art Terminal (OCAT) features world-class exhibitions and installations. Named after a pioneering female artist and social activist, He Xiangning Art Museum is well worth a visit. The permanent collection comprises paintings and calligraphy, and the curators focus on Chinese contemporary art, featuring emerging and overseas Chinese artists. Check out Pha Se Coffee and Shape of Water bar/cafe and artsy social space for drinks and snacks.
2 Jinxiu North Street, Nanshan District.
4. HUAQIANGBEI ELECTRONICS MARKET
When you're in China's Silicon Valley, consider shopping for the latest gadgets. Known as China's top electronics store, Huaqianbei in Shenzhen is one of the largest electronics hubs in the country and one of the biggest in the world.
In the huge commercial district with over 40 malls offering a wide range of products, you can find everything from drones and phones to microchips and VR goggles. Don't forget to bargain and negotiate, especially for bulk buys or secondhand refurbished goods.
Huaqiang North Road, Futian District.
5. LUOHU COMMERCIAL SHOPPING DISTRICT
One of the most popular shopping districts, and right next to the Hong Kong border – you can get here directly on the MTR. The five-storey mega mall has everything from clothes and accessories to electronics and tailors. On the top floor is the Laurel restaurant, where I've been going for years. Come as a big party and treat yourself to Peking duck and dim sum, great food in generous portions without breaking the bank.
Luohu Commercial City, Renmin Road.
6. WINDOW OF THE WORLD
A fun family activity for young children is to see the world’s iconic monuments from every continent in a couple of hours at this massive theme park spanning over 480,000 sq m. There are cultural performances and fireworks displays along with theme park amusement rides, including "rafting" in the Grand Canyon and riding a gondola in Venice. Adventure through the pyramids of Egypt, Niagara Falls, and see the Taj Mahal and the Eiffel Tower, along with the Roman Colosseum, Angkor Wat, and the Sydney Opera House.
9037, Shen Nan Road, Nanshan District. Metro Line 1 and 2 stops to Window of the World Metro Station.
7. SHENZHEN CHILDREN’S PARK IN FUTIAN DISTRICT
This massive theme park spans 182,000 sq m and features different play zones, including water and fog installations for sensory play, park rides (at additional cost), an outdoor performance space for live shows, and a landscaped garden for the discovery of plant species. Entry is free. Water refill stations, prams, wheelchairs, and power bank rentals are available.
71 Nonglin Road, Futian District
8. DESIGN SOCIETY
Located at the Sea World Culture & Arts Centre in Shekou, Design Society is the first overseas outpost of the V&A, London's Victoria and Albert Museum, showcasing cutting-edge, curated exhibitions on design and innovation. Designed by renowned Japanese architect Fumihiko Maki, the main gallery features large-scale exhibitions focused on design and technology, including collaborative programmes with world-class international art institutions – a must-visit for architecture and design buffs.
1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan, Shenzhen
9. DAFEN ART VILLAGE
Touted as the “World’s Art Factory”, Shenzhen’s Dafen district is famous for its oil paintings – here you can purchase works by emerging artists, have your family portrait painted or quality replicas. It’s a grey area, but it is legal to produce and sell in China replicas of some famous artworks (Van Gogh, Monet, Picasso). There are open studios and workshops where you can watch the artists’ process or participate.
No. 15 Xinfen Street, Longgang District, Shenzhen. Metro Line 3 to Dafen Station, Exit A1.
10. SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY MUSEUM
This new landmark, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, opened in May 2025. The spaceship-like building features a Robot restaurant on the first floor and, on the third floor, a robot-operated coffee shop with a robot barista.
Other highlights include a cyberpunk AI art hall, an LED/3D/4D theatre and a 1:1 space capsule module for an immersive experience in the “Exploring the Source of the Universe” exhibition hall. The museum also showcases other cutting-edge scientific and technological developments from China – a great activity to spend the day with kids.
8 Guanghui Avenue, Guangming District.
11. WUTONG MOUNTAIN
Known as the “green lungs" of Shenzhen, Wutong Mountain is a popular hiking destination offering panoramic views of Shenzhen and as far as Hong Kong on a clear day. Wutong has many trails of varying intensities, from family-friendly paths for novices to more demanding routes up to the peak, culminating in breathtaking views of the city's skyline.
Little Wutong provides a shorter, easier climb, perfect for visitors seeking nature without committing to a whole trek to the peak. As with all hikes, it’s best to start early in the day or in the evening to avoid mid-day heat and stay hydrated.
2076 Luosha Road, Luohu District.