The former fishing village on the Pearl River Delta is often touted as China's Silicon Valley. The city of about 13.5 million people is a modern metropolis of skyscrapers, tech innovation, and cultural creativity. Shenzhen is easily accessible by direct flights, car, and train from Hong Kong. It has become a very popular weekend getaway for Hong Kong residents.

The city has plenty to offer beyond food and shopping, including theme parks, animal safaris, creative districts, and AI robot dining that merges hospitality with tech innovation. You can also order bubble tea and food from any of the 22 designated parks across the city.