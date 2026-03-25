Singapore Airlines to launch daily flights to Western Sydney from Nov 23

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is launching daily non-stop flights between Singapore and the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) from Nov 23, 2026, the airline said on Tuesday (Mar 24).

The service, subject to regulatory approvals, will use the Airbus A350-900 medium-haul aircraft, which features 303 seats – 40 in business class and 263 in economy class.

Tickets for the flights will be progressively made available for sale from Mar 25.

SIA’s inaugural flight SQ201 is scheduled to depart Changi Airport at 11.30am on Nov 23, arriving at WSI at 10.20pm local time. The return flight, SQ202, will depart at 11.55pm the same night, landing in Singapore at 5.05am on Nov 24.

Western Sydney is part of the Greater Sydney region, home to more than three million residents and Australia’s third-largest economy. The airport is expected to serve as a gateway to attractions such as the Blue Mountains, as well as the region’s cultural and culinary offerings.