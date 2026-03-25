Singapore Airlines to launch daily flights to Western Sydney from Nov 23
Tickets for the new route will go on sale from Wednesday (Mar 25).
Singapore Airlines (SIA) is launching daily non-stop flights between Singapore and the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) from Nov 23, 2026, the airline said on Tuesday (Mar 24).
The service, subject to regulatory approvals, will use the Airbus A350-900 medium-haul aircraft, which features 303 seats – 40 in business class and 263 in economy class.
Tickets for the flights will be progressively made available for sale from Mar 25.
SIA’s inaugural flight SQ201 is scheduled to depart Changi Airport at 11.30am on Nov 23, arriving at WSI at 10.20pm local time. The return flight, SQ202, will depart at 11.55pm the same night, landing in Singapore at 5.05am on Nov 24.
Western Sydney is part of the Greater Sydney region, home to more than three million residents and Australia’s third-largest economy. The airport is expected to serve as a gateway to attractions such as the Blue Mountains, as well as the region’s cultural and culinary offerings.
“Singapore Airlines’ services to Australia’s newest gateway at Western Sydney will deliver more choice and strengthen connectivity to this popular destination for our customers,” said the airline’s senior vice-president for marketing planning, Dai Haoyu.
He added that the airport’s late-night departure capacity will support smoother connections through Changi Airport to more than 130 destinations in the airline group’s global network.
Western Sydney International Airport chief executive officer Simon Hickey said the partnership will give travellers greater flexibility.
"Our 24-hour capacity, coupled with Singapore Airlines’ extensive global connectivity, will open our city to the world in new and exciting ways," he said.
With the new service, SIA will now operate five daily flights to Sydney, including its existing four daily services to Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport, the city’s primary airport.