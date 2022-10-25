National Museum of Singapore receives SIA's 1st generation A380 Business Class and Suites seats

When Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) Airbus A380 took to the skies 15 years ago on Oct 25, it ushered in several firsts.

SIA was the first in the world to fly the A380 the year it was launched in 2007, and the airline was also the first to introduce the Suites concept on board the A380 aircraft – offering luxury and privacy with a full-sized bed, sliding doors and window blinds built into each cabin, among other features.

The Business Class seats on board the A380 were also the widest of its kind at the time and could be transformed into full-flat beds.

The National Museum of Singapore received a donation of a first-generation A380 Business Class seat and a first-generation A380 Suites seat, which premiered in that maiden flight in 2007, so you can soon relive that iconic moment in history in an exhibition slated for next year.