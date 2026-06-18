Singapore Airlines launches latest version of cult-favourite mascot Beary
Wearing a Garden City outfit and a sunhat with the signature batik motif, Beary 3.0 comes in a gender-neutral design and is available upon request to young premium-cabin travellers.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) is introducing a new version of its popular teddy bear mascot, Beary, from mid-June 2026.
The refreshed design, known as Beary 3.0, features a gender-neutral appearance, a Garden City-inspired outfit and a sun hat adorned with SIA's signature batik motif. It is also around 15 per cent larger than the previous version.
Beary will continue to be available on request for children aged 12 and below travelling in Suites, First Class and Business Class on flights longer than five hours.
The mascot was first introduced in 2007 as a complimentary gift for young premium-cabin travellers. Initially offered as a single teddy bear whose outfit changed periodically, the mascot was refreshed in 2013 with separate boy and girl versions.
Over the years, Beary has appeared in special-edition releases commemorating key SIA milestones such as the launch of new aircraft types and anniversary celebrations. It has also featured in themed collaborations, including Disney-inspired editions and chef-themed bears.
For years, Beary was something of an open secret among frequent flyers. Available only upon request, the teddy bear built a following among those in the know, with some travellers collecting multiple editions over the years.
The teddy bear then shot to fame when travel influencers began posting more about Beary on social media, ending the gatekeeping and allowing more flyers to request and own a Beary.
While you may not be able to purchase the teddy bear through official means, many enthusiasts of the bear have found various ways to grow their collection. This can be done through purchases on peer-to-peer marketplaces such as Carousell, where people list them for about S$10 to S$15 for the regular version and higher for special editions, or trading their bears with other frequent flyers.