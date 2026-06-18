Singapore Airlines launches latest version of cult-favourite mascot Beary

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is introducing a new version of its popular teddy bear mascot, Beary, from mid-June 2026.

The refreshed design, known as Beary 3.0, features a gender-neutral appearance, a Garden City-inspired outfit and a sun hat adorned with SIA's signature batik motif. It is also around 15 per cent larger than the previous version.

Beary will continue to be available on request for children aged 12 and below travelling in Suites, First Class and Business Class on flights longer than five hours.

The mascot was first introduced in 2007 as a complimentary gift for young premium-cabin travellers. Initially offered as a single teddy bear whose outfit changed periodically, the mascot was refreshed in 2013 with separate boy and girl versions.