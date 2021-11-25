You can now buy discounted Singapore Airlines flights even before you apply for leave

You can now buy discounted Singapore Airlines flight tickets even before you've applied for holiday leave or decided who to bring on vacation.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Thursday (Nov 25) announced the launch of Flight Pass, a new product that allows travellers to purchase discounted bundles of flight tickets to be used against future bookings.

The best part? You can share the tickets in your Flight Pass bundle with anyone you like, including family members, friends and colleagues.

Flight Pass will first be offered on SIA services between Singapore and France, Italy, South Korea, Spain, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, including quarantine-free Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights from these destinations to Singapore, if the trip starts in Singapore.

It will then be progressively expanded to other points in the SIA network, the airline said.