You can now buy discounted Singapore Airlines flights even before you apply for leave
The new Flight Pass allows advance purchases of discounted ticket bundles without you having to provide travel dates and traveller names.
You can now buy discounted Singapore Airlines flight tickets even before you've applied for holiday leave or decided who to bring on vacation.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Thursday (Nov 25) announced the launch of Flight Pass, a new product that allows travellers to purchase discounted bundles of flight tickets to be used against future bookings.
The best part? You can share the tickets in your Flight Pass bundle with anyone you like, including family members, friends and colleagues.
Flight Pass will first be offered on SIA services between Singapore and France, Italy, South Korea, Spain, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, including quarantine-free Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights from these destinations to Singapore, if the trip starts in Singapore.
It will then be progressively expanded to other points in the SIA network, the airline said.
The Flight Pass can be customised based on the following parameters: Travel zone (one or more destinations customers want to fly to), number of travellers who can share the Flight Pass and number of flights (a round-trip booking comprises two flights).
Once you have paid the total cost upfront, you can begin planning your travel and book your tickets using Flight Pass at your convenience.
"As more quarantine-free international travel flights become available, Flight Pass offers Singapore Airlines customers greater flexibility and options when planning their trips. It allows them to enjoy greater cost savings by pooling their travel, and tailoring it according to their preferences," said Executive Vice President Commercial Lee Lik Hsin.
You can buy and manage your Flight Pass on the SIA website.