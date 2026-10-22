Singapore Airlines to upgrade KrisWorld entertainment system from 2027, with bigger screens and new features

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will introduce an upgraded version of its KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system from 2027, featuring more than 2,500 entertainment options, larger high-resolution screens, improved audio and new personalisation features.

The next-generation KrisWorld will be installed on 41 retrofitted Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range aircraft, which will progressively enter service from 2027, as well as the airline's upcoming Boeing 777-9 aircraft.

Passengers can expect a selection of Hollywood movies, award-winning international and regional films, full seasons of television shows, music and podcasts. The catalogue will include content from Apple TV, BBC, CNA, HBO Max, iQIYI and Paramount+, with new titles added monthly.

Live television channels BBC News and Sport 24 will also provide news and sports coverage during flights.