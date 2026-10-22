Singapore Airlines to upgrade KrisWorld entertainment system from 2027, with bigger screens and new features
Passengers can expect content from Apple TV, BBC, CNA, HBO Max, iQIYI and Paramount+, with a new interface and the ability to resume programmes across different flights.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) will introduce an upgraded version of its KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system from 2027, featuring more than 2,500 entertainment options, larger high-resolution screens, improved audio and new personalisation features.
The next-generation KrisWorld will be installed on 41 retrofitted Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range aircraft, which will progressively enter service from 2027, as well as the airline's upcoming Boeing 777-9 aircraft.
Passengers can expect a selection of Hollywood movies, award-winning international and regional films, full seasons of television shows, music and podcasts. The catalogue will include content from Apple TV, BBC, CNA, HBO Max, iQIYI and Paramount+, with new titles added monthly.
Live television channels BBC News and Sport 24 will also provide news and sports coverage during flights.
BIGGER SCREENS AND IMPROVED AUDIO
The upgraded system will feature 4K high-resolution touchscreens, with screen sizes and features varying according to aircraft and cabin class.
On the upcoming Boeing 777-9 aircraft, First Class passengers will have 32-inch screens, while Business Class passengers will get 20-inch displays. Premium Economy screens will measure up to 16 inches, while Economy screens will be up to 13 inches.
For the retrofitted Airbus A350-900 long-haul aircraft, Business Class passengers will have 22-inch 4K OLED screens.
Meanwhile, the retrofitted A350-900 ultra-long-range aircraft will feature 32-inch 4K OLED screens in First Class and 22-inch 4K OLED screens in Business Class.
All cabin classes on the Boeing 777-9 will have 4K touchscreens, with OLED displays available in selected Premium Economy and Economy cabins.
The new system will also feature spatial audio, which is designed to create a more three-dimensional sound experience.
First Class passengers will receive Bang & Olufsen wireless Bluetooth headphones with active noise cancellation, while Business Class and Premium Economy passengers will be provided with active noise-cancelling headphones. Economy Class passengers will receive wired earphones.
Passengers can also pair their own compatible Bluetooth headphones with KrisWorld, although availability will vary by aircraft and cabin class.
MORE PERSONALISED ENTERTAINMENT
Beyond the hardware upgrades, KrisWorld will feature a redesigned interface with larger icons, improved search functions and more options for browsing content.
A new mini-player will allow passengers to continue watching videos in a smaller window while searching for other programmes.
Passengers will also be able to create shortcuts to their preferred entertainment categories and view flight information, including time to destination and weather conditions, without interrupting their shows.
For younger passengers, a dedicated Kids' Mode will offer age-appropriate movies, television shows and music through a simplified interface.
Those who log in using their KrisFlyer accounts will be able to receive personalised recommendations, save favourite titles and resume watching programmes from where they left off on previous flights.
The system will also display connecting flight information, including terminal and gate details for onward SIA flights departing from Singapore.
A new wellness planner will offer sleep and meditation audio, videos featuring breathing exercises and light in-seat stretches, and articles on healthy living.
First Class and Business Class passengers will also receive recommendations on seat positions and lighting settings, while beverage suggestions will be available across cabin classes.
On the retrofitted A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range aircraft, as well as the Boeing 777-9, First Class and Business Class passengers will be able to save preferred seat positions for dining, relaxing and sleeping for future flights. First Class passengers can also save their lighting preferences.
FASTER WI-FI FROM 2027
SIA will also begin introducing Starlink's satellite-based broadband service on its Airbus A380, A350-900 long-haul and A350-900 ultra-long-range aircraft from early 2027.
According to the airline, the upgraded connectivity will support activities including video streaming, social media, gaming and work on passengers' personal devices.
Customers travelling in Suites, First Class and Business Class, as well as PPS Club and KrisFlyer members in Premium Economy and Economy, will continue to receive unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi on Starlink-equipped aircraft.
USB-C charging ports will also be available on the upcoming Boeing 777-9 and retrofitted A350 aircraft, with wireless charging pads provided in First Class and Business Class.
The new KrisWorld system and connectivity upgrades form part of SIA's broader enhancements to its travel experience, with the airline set to unveil its next-generation offerings in Singapore in November 2026.