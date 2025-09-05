Durian and satay scenes get giggles in Singapore Airlines’ new in-flight safety video
On Thursday (Sep 4), Singapore Airlines (SIA) unveiled its new in-flight safety video. Running over five minutes, the video features SIA’s cabin crew demonstrating in-flight safety procedures, set against the backdrop of Singapore's landmarks, including Gardens by the Bay, Sentosa and Lau Pa Sat.
Passengers of Singapore Airlines (SIA) will get to watch the brand new safety video on their flights starting end October, but it's already a hit online with its uniquely Singaporean visuals and cheeky nods to durian and satay.
SIA's video, its first in eight years, was unveiled on Thursday (Sep 4) through its social media platforms. Running for five minutes and thirty-nine seconds, the video features SIA’s cabin crew demonstrating in-flight safety procedures set against some local landmarks – along with a dash of watercolour effects.
The places and communities highlighted include a lion dance troupe practising at Jurong Lake Gardens, the national silat team at Sentosa's Tanjong Beach and kolam artists creating a masterpiece underneath an apartment block.
But two scenes in particular gained attention.
The first depicts oxygen mask procedures during emergencies through the use of durian, while the second uses satay to emphasise that smoking is prohibited on board planes.
Comments included: "The scene with the durian is so funny. Well done!" and "The durian being the reason for the oxygen masks deploying is sending me, not to mention the judgemental looks after".
Another commenter on SIA's Instagram wrote: "Satay for smoke & durian for oxygen mask? The production team be 🔥🙌."
Even Singaporean celebrity Hossan Leong couldn't resist commenting: "LITERALLY CLAPPED AND LOL with the masks for Durians and smoke for satay. Well played @singaporeair."
Still, there were others who thought the video concept could have been stretched further. One commenter wrote: “I just wish the video would include our Singapore’s most iconic old dragon playground slide for emergency landing.”
In a statement, Vinod Kannan, SIA's senior vice president of sales and marketing, said: “This video creatively presents vital safety information while showcasing Singapore's vibrant and diverse cultures, sights, and communities. Safety remains our absolute priority, which is why each scene was carefully designed to reinforce these essential safety messages.
“We hope the video resonates with Singaporeans and Singapore residents, evoking a sense of home whenever they watch it on board, while giving visitors a compelling introduction to our beautiful island state and its myriad attractions."