Singapore Airlines to roll out Starlink’s broadband service on select aircraft from early 2027

An enhanced in-flight Wi-Fi experience awaits those on select Singapore Airlines flights.

Starlink’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite-based broadband service will be progressively introduced on SIA’s Airbus A350-900 long-haul (LH), A350-900 ultra-long-range (ULR) and A380 aircraft, starting from the first quarter of 2027.

Starlink, having more than 10,000 satellites launched to low Earth orbit, can deliver multi-gigabit connectivity to aircraft using its Aero Terminal, which can support up to 1 Gbps per antenna.

Faster and smoother connectivity is expected for passengers in all cabin classes for activities such as video streaming, sharing content on social media, gaming and sending large files.

The rollout of the service is expected to be completed at the end of 2029.

SIA customers in Suites, First Class, Business Class, PPS Club members, as well as KrisFlyer members travelling in Premium Economy and Economy, will continue to enjoy the airline’s unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi experience on board Starlink-enabled aircraft.

“Fast, seamless connectivity is, today, an essential part of the travel experience,” said Singapore Airlines’ Yeoh Phee Teik, Senior Vice President Customer Experience.

“Singapore Airlines already offers the world’s most comprehensive complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi across our entire fleet. Starlink will take this to the next level by delivering next-generation high-speed connectivity, enabling customers to stay entertained, connected, and productive throughout their journey, with a smoother and seamless experience from take-off to landing.”