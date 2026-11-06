Singapore Airlines unveils S$2 billion cabin upgrade with new First Class double beds, Business Class seats with privacy doors

Singapore Airlines (SIA) unveiled on Friday (Nov 6) its next-generation long-haul cabin products, which include new First Class suites with double beds, redesigned Business Class seats with sliding doors, and upgraded Premium Economy and Economy Class cabins.

In a press release, SIA announced that it is investing more than S$2 billion (US$1.57 billion) in these all-new First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class seats, which "are a key part of SIA’s elevated end-to-end travel experience".

The new cabin products will be progressively introduced from the second half of 2027 on the airline's 41 retrofitted Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range (ULR) aircraft, as well as its new Boeing 777-9 fleet.

The Boeing 777-9 aircraft will feature all four new cabin products, while the retrofitted A350-900 aircraft will receive new Business Class seats. First Class cabins will also be introduced on the A350-900ULR fleet for the first time.

The upgrades form the centrepiece of SIA's broader push to enhance its travel experience. Other improvements include the upgrade of its KrisWorld entertainment system, new in-flight amenities, new and refreshed in-flight dishes and beverage offerings, high-speed connectivity and upgraded airport lounges.

According to SIA, the new cabin designs were informed by research involving more than 5,000 frequent travellers, customers, staff and industry experts worldwide. The findings highlighted growing expectations for privacy, comfort, flexibility and intuitive features that cater to how passengers work, dine, relax and sleep on board.

"One of the things that came out in our customer service was around people trying to be together," SIA's chief commercial officer, Lee Lik Hsin, told CNA Lifestyle. "They really wanted to meet together, and so you see that in how we have brought out the design in both first and business."

FIRST CLASS: SLIDING DOORS, DOUBLE BEDS AND PERSONALISED COMFORT

A key feature of SIA's new First Class cabin is its ability to transform two centre seats into what the airline says will be the largest double bed in commercial aviation.