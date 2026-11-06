Singapore Airlines unveils S$2 billion cabin upgrade with new First Class double beds, Business Class seats with privacy doors
The next-generation seats will be rolled out progressively from the second half of 2027, with more privacy, improved comfort and personalised features across all four cabin classes.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) unveiled on Friday (Nov 6) its next-generation long-haul cabin products, which include new First Class suites with double beds, redesigned Business Class seats with sliding doors, and upgraded Premium Economy and Economy Class cabins.
In a press release, SIA announced that it is investing more than S$2 billion (US$1.57 billion) in these all-new First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class seats, which "are a key part of SIA’s elevated end-to-end travel experience".
The new cabin products will be progressively introduced from the second half of 2027 on the airline's 41 retrofitted Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range (ULR) aircraft, as well as its new Boeing 777-9 fleet.
The Boeing 777-9 aircraft will feature all four new cabin products, while the retrofitted A350-900 aircraft will receive new Business Class seats. First Class cabins will also be introduced on the A350-900ULR fleet for the first time.
The upgrades form the centrepiece of SIA's broader push to enhance its travel experience. Other improvements include the upgrade of its KrisWorld entertainment system, new in-flight amenities, new and refreshed in-flight dishes and beverage offerings, high-speed connectivity and upgraded airport lounges.
According to SIA, the new cabin designs were informed by research involving more than 5,000 frequent travellers, customers, staff and industry experts worldwide. The findings highlighted growing expectations for privacy, comfort, flexibility and intuitive features that cater to how passengers work, dine, relax and sleep on board.
"One of the things that came out in our customer service was around people trying to be together," SIA's chief commercial officer, Lee Lik Hsin, told CNA Lifestyle. "They really wanted to meet together, and so you see that in how we have brought out the design in both first and business."
FIRST CLASS: SLIDING DOORS, DOUBLE BEDS AND PERSONALISED COMFORT
A key feature of SIA's new First Class cabin is its ability to transform two centre seats into what the airline says will be the largest double bed in commercial aviation.
Available on the Boeing 777-9 and A350-900ULR aircraft, the new First Class seats will feature elegantly curved sliding doors, offering passengers greater privacy and an enhanced sense of spaciousness.
For those travelling together, the divider between the centre seats can be fully retracted upon request, allowing the two seats to transform into a two-seater sofa for lounging or a double bed measuring 80 inches (203cm) long and 60 inches (152cm) wide.
Travelling solo? Each seat can also convert into a fully flat bed measuring 80 inches long and 30 inches wide.
The seats feature premium Poltrona Frau leather upholstery, electronically adjustable side wings, lumbar support, armrests and leg rests. Passengers can also look forward to a new mattress topper from German bedding specialist Paradies, along with cotton bed linen, a duvet and a choice of pillows.
Those who enjoy dining with a companion will appreciate the large table, which accommodates face-to-face dining for two. It also doubles as a workspace, with wireless charging, USB-C ports and universal power outlets.
Another new feature is the introduction of smart cabin controls integrated with myKrisWorld. The system will remember passengers' preferred seat positions and lighting settings for future journeys, making it easier to settle in the next time they fly.
For entertainment, each First Class seat will feature a 32-inch 4K touchscreen, spatial audio and Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones. Passengers can also pair their own compatible Bluetooth headphones.
There will be six First Class seats on the Boeing 777-9 and four on the A350-900ULR, all with direct aisle access.
BUSINESS CLASS: MORE PRIVACY AND BETTER SLEEP
Business Class passengers can also expect redesigned seats that offer greater privacy, flexibility and comfort on long-haul flights.
The redesigned seats will feature sliding privacy doors, full-grain leather upholstery and electronically adjustable dividers between the centre seats.
Selected centre seats can be configured as companion beds, allowing passengers travelling together to share a more open sleeping space.
The fully flat beds measure 79 inches (201cm) long and up to 24 inches (61cm) wide.
One particularly practical improvement is a redesigned table that stows away at an angle, creating a larger footwell. This gives passengers more room to move and reposition their feet while sleeping.
The seats will also feature enhanced ergonomic support, including adjustable lumbar and leg support, as well as a padded bedsheet enhanced with memory foam for added comfort.
Like First Class, Business Class will feature smart cabin controls integrated with myKrisWorld, allowing passengers to save their preferred seating positions for future flights.
Other features include wireless charging, USB-C ports, personal storage compartments and 4K entertainment screens measuring up to 22 inches, depending on the aircraft.
The new Business Class seats will be installed on the Boeing 777-9, A350-900 long-haul and A350-900ULR aircraft.
PREMIUM ECONOMY: MORE ROOM TO STRETCH OUT
Passengers flying Premium Economy on the Boeing 777-9 will get new seats that offer deeper recline and more leg room for greater personal space and comfort on long-haul journeys.
The seats will feature a 40-inch pitch, plush cushioning, premium leather upholstery and a four-way adjustable headrest.
An adjustable leg rest and footrest will provide additional support, while personal storage compartments will keep essentials such as laptops and water bottles within easy reach.
There will also be a dedicated cocktail tray, allowing passengers to enjoy a drink or snack without having to unfold the main table.
Other conveniences include an adjustable reading light, a holder for hands-free viewing on personal devices and USB-C charging ports.
The entertainment experience is getting an upgrade too, with 4K touchscreens measuring up to 16 inches, spatial audio and Bluetooth headphone connectivity.
The Boeing 777-9 will have 36 Premium Economy seats in a 2-4-2 configuration.
ECONOMY CLASS: IMPROVED COMFORT AND 4K SCREENS
Economy Class passengers have not been left out of the upgrades. "We have employed creative designs in shape and structure to just provide a little bit extra knee room for that class, and of course, some of the other things that we've done across all classes will benefit our economy class passengers," Lee told CNA Lifestyle.
The new seats on the Boeing 777-9 will feature ergonomic cushioning, wool-blend upholstery and a four-way adjustable headrest.
A redesigned reclining mechanism and enhanced seat structure are intended to provide greater knee and shin clearance, making it more comfortable to sit through a long flight.
Passengers will also have access to 4K entertainment screens measuring up to 13 inches, spatial audio and Bluetooth pairing for their own compatible headphones.
A secondary display will show real-time flight information, including Wi-Fi connectivity status and lavatory availability, without passengers having to navigate away from their entertainment.
Other useful touches include USB-C charging ports, a storage space beneath the entertainment screen, a cupholder and a coat hook.
The Boeing 777-9 will feature 204 Economy Class seats in a 3-4-3 configuration, with a seat pitch of 31 to 32 inches.
A MORE CONNECTED AND PERSONALISED FLYING EXPERIENCE
Beyond the new seats, SIA previously announced the next-generation version of its KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system.
The upgraded system will feature 4K high-resolution touchscreens, OLED displays on selected aircraft, spatial audio, Bluetooth headphone pairing and a redesigned interface.
Passengers will have access to more than 2,500 entertainment options, alongside new wellness and personalisation features.
High-speed internet connectivity through Starlink will also be available from early 2027 on the airline's A380, A350-900 long-haul and A350-900ULR aircraft, allowing passengers to stream content, stay connected and work using their personal devices.
The cabin upgrades come alongside a wider refresh of SIA's in-flight dining and amenities.
The airline is introducing more than 100 new and refreshed dishes across its cabin classes, along with expanded wine and spirits selections. Suites, First Class and Business Class passengers will also dine using custom-designed Christofle serviceware.
New amenity kits will feature products from brands including Sisley for Suites and First Class, Byredo for Business Class, and Ink & Water for Premium Economy. Economy Class passengers will receive specially designed collectible pouches containing travel essentials.
Business Class passengers will also receive sleeper suits for the first time, while Suites and First Class passengers will get new 100 per cent cotton sleeper suits.
On the ground, SIA has invested more than S$130 million to renovate, refresh and expand its SilverKris lounges around the world, including at Singapore Changi Airport.
The improvements will offer passengers more options for dining, working and relaxing before their flights.
As for which routes will feature the new cabin products, SIA declined to reveal the destinations for now. With the first of the new cabin products scheduled to enter service in the second half of 2027, passengers will have to wait just a little longer to stretch out in SIA's new seats.