Singapore Airlines unveils new and refreshed in-flight dishes, including poached lobster and beef short rib sambal percik

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will enhance its in-flight dining experience with new and refreshed menus across all its cabin classes.

More than 100 new and refreshed appetisers, main courses, and desserts are being introduced under the airline's new in-flight menu category, SIA Chefs' Selection, which was developed by its in-house and guest chefs in collaboration with its catering partners.

These include the Poached Maine Lobster with Champagne Sauce. Available as a main course in Suites and First Class, the dish features slow-poached Maine lobster shell-on with buttery Savoy cabbage, grilled baby leeks, roasted sweet potatoes, borage cress, and a champagne cream sauce.