Singapore Airlines unveils new and refreshed in-flight dishes, including poached lobster and beef short rib sambal percik
The dishes are being introduced under the airline's new in-flight menu category: SIA Chefs' Selection.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) will enhance its in-flight dining experience with new and refreshed menus across all its cabin classes.
More than 100 new and refreshed appetisers, main courses, and desserts are being introduced under the airline's new in-flight menu category, SIA Chefs' Selection, which was developed by its in-house and guest chefs in collaboration with its catering partners.
These include the Poached Maine Lobster with Champagne Sauce. Available as a main course in Suites and First Class, the dish features slow-poached Maine lobster shell-on with buttery Savoy cabbage, grilled baby leeks, roasted sweet potatoes, borage cress, and a champagne cream sauce.
Another main course option in Suites and First Class is the Beef Short Rib Sambal Percik with Nasi Kerabu, which features tender braised beef short rib that's glazed with a coconut-based sauce infused with lemongrass, blue ginger and chilli. It is served with nasi kerabu, a herb-infused rice coloured with butterfly pea flower, as well as a vegetable salad.
Over at Business Class, one option passengers can indulge in is the Singapore Style Prawn Noodle Soup which has yellow noodles and vermicelli in a rich prawn and pork broth. It is served with prawns and pork ribs.
Premium Economy Class passengers can look forward to the likes of Irish Lamb Stew – featuring tender lamb and vegetables – and Chicken Stroganoff with Aromatic Pilaf Rice and Roasted Vegetables.
Economy Class passengers, on the other hand, can enjoy the Roasted Chicken Breast with Black Pepper Sauce.
SIA will also refresh its beverage offerings, with new wine labels for Suites, First Class and Business Class, as well as new spirits options across all cabin classes.
For Suites, First Class, and Business Class passengers, meals will be served on new custom-designed serviceware, created in collaboration with French luxury tableware brand Christofle. According to SIA, it is the first airline to introduce chinaware from Christofle on board its flights.
The dining enhancements are part of SIA's broader investment in its end-to-end travel experience, which also includes next-generation cabin products, in-flight entertainment, new amenities, high-speed connectivity and on-ground services.
SIA has begun progressively rolling out the new dishes, while the remaining dining enhancements will be introduced from November.
In a statement, Yeoh Phee Teik, senior vice president of customer experience at SIA, said: "At Singapore Airlines, in-flight dining is about much more than the meal itself. Guided by customer feedback, evolving preferences and emerging dining trends, we have reviewed every aspect of the experience – from menu design, seasonal ingredients, and cooking techniques to beverage selection, presentation, and cabin crew service.
"The result is a combination of thoughtfully crafted dishes, carefully curated beverages, elegant serviceware, and thoughtful touches that make dining on board more memorable for our customers."