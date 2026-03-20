Singapore's Changi Airport named world's best airport for the 14th time
The airport also won four other awards at the recent World Airport Awards ceremony by Skytrax, while Crowne Plaza Changi Airport was crowned the world’s best airport hotel and the best airport hotel in Asia.
Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world's best airport for 2026 at the World Airport Awards ceremony for the 14th time.
The event was held in London on Wednesday (Mar 18) by UK-based international air transport research organisation Skytrax, with Changi Airport Group CEO Yam Kum Weng receiving the award.
Also having won in 2025, this makes it the airport's second consecutive win. In 2024, it placed second to Doha’s Hamad International Airport, which withdrew from the awards this year.
“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, our staff, and their families is, and remains, our absolute priority. We thank the aviation community for its understanding,” as per their statement to Skytrax. This follows ongoing regional tensions and airspace restrictions that have impacted travel in the Middle East.
Changi Airport also received four other major awards: world’s best airport dining, world’s best airport immigration service, world’s best airport in the 60 to 70 million passenger category, and the best airport in Asia.
On top of that, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport was crowned the world’s best airport hotel and the best airport hotel in Asia.
In the World’s Top 20 Airports of 2026 list, coming in after Changi Airport, are Seoul’s Incheon International Airport (also winning the coveted title as the world’s most family-friendly airport), Tokyo Haneda Airport (also world’s cleanest airport for a major airport), Hong Kong International Airport (along with the world’s best airport washrooms) and Narita International Airport in Japan.
These Asian top spot holders are followed by Paris Charles de Gaulle (also the best airport in Europe for the fourth consecutive year), Rome Fiumicino Airport, Istanbul Airport, Munich Airport with Vancouver International Airport rounding up the top 10 in the world.
According to Skytrax, winners for these prestigious awards are selected through the World Airport Survey questionnaires. Over 100 nationalities of airport customers participated in the survey, which was held from August 2025 to February 2026.
Survey participants rated the airports based on their end-to-end journey – from check-in, arrivals and transfers to shopping, security and departure.
The awards add that they are independent and impartial, as they assess customer service and facilities across over 575 airports.
WORLD’S TOP 20 AIRPORTS 2026 LIST
- Singapore Changi Airport
- Incheon International Airport
- Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)
- Hong Kong International Airport
- Narita International Airport
- Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
- Rome Fiumicino Airport
- Istanbul Airport
- Munich Airport
- Vancouver International Airport
- Helsinki-Vantaa Airport
- Chubu Centrair International Airport
- Dubai International Airport
- Riyadh Airport
- Vienna International Airport
- London Heathrow Airport
- Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
- Fukuoka Airport
- Zurich Airport
- Bahrain Airport