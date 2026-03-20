Singapore's Changi Airport named world's best airport for the 14th time

Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world's best airport for 2026 at the World Airport Awards ceremony for the 14th time.

The event was held in London on Wednesday (Mar 18) by UK-based international air transport research organisation Skytrax, with Changi Airport Group CEO Yam Kum Weng receiving the award.

Also having won in 2025, this makes it the airport's second consecutive win. In 2024, it placed second to Doha’s Hamad International Airport, which withdrew from the awards this year.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, our staff, and their families is, and remains, our absolute priority. We thank the aviation community for its understanding,” as per their statement to Skytrax. This follows ongoing regional tensions and airspace restrictions that have impacted travel in the Middle East.

Changi Airport also received four other major awards: world’s best airport dining, world’s best airport immigration service, world’s best airport in the 60 to 70 million passenger category, and the best airport in Asia.

On top of that, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport was crowned the world’s best airport hotel and the best airport hotel in Asia.