Dinos and pandas: When Singapore cyclists get artistic with their GPS routes

Who would’ve thought cycling wasn’t just a physical and leisurely experience but an artistic one too?

Scroll through your Facebook feeds and you’ve probably stumbled upon Singapore cyclists eschewing the regular routes and getting creative, resulting in some interesting patterns.

And it isn’t as easy as one might think – planning the route is one thing but executing it is another. One wrong turn and the picture your inner Picasso envisioned could very well just end up looking like a doodle.

But some have succeeded – here’s a look at some routes you’ve probably seen floating online. Who are the people behind these and what’s their story?