What it's like to go glamping with a view of flamingos at Jurong Bird Park

If the thought of camping with flamingos makes you tickled pink, Jurong Bird Park has just the right option for you for a fun staycation.



From Jun 10 to Jul 30 this year, it's offering a glamping opportunity where you get put up in air-conditioned bell tents with a stunning view of Flamingo Lake.

It's home to 160 greater flamingos, the largest species of flamingos, and a sight to behold when they are together in such numbers.