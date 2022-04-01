Logo
Travel

What it's like to go glamping with a view of flamingos at Jurong Bird Park
What it's like to go glamping with a view of flamingos at Jurong Bird Park

It's not every day that you get to spend a night at a bird park, much less wake up to the sight of flamingos. CNA's Try Sutrisno Foo got a taste of Jurong Bird Park's 2-day, 1-night glamping experience.

What it's like to go glamping with a view of flamingos at Jurong Bird Park

A view from across Jurong Bird Park's Flamingo Lake at night during a media preview of 'Staycation with the Flamingos'. (Photo: Mandai Wildlife Group)

Try Sutrisno Foo
Try Sutrisno Foo
01 Apr 2022 07:58AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 07:58AM)
If the thought of camping with flamingos makes you tickled pink, Jurong Bird Park has just the right option for you for a fun staycation.

From Jun 10 to Jul 30 this year, it's offering a glamping opportunity where you get put up in air-conditioned bell tents with a stunning view of Flamingo Lake.

It's home to 160 greater flamingos, the largest species of flamingos, and a sight to behold when they are together in such numbers.

A greater flamingo at Jurong Bird Park's Flaming Lake stretches, revealing its red and pink flight feathers. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A view of the Flamingo Lake at Jurong Bird Park during the day. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)

On the first day of a media preview, this writer got to enjoy dinner while watching these gentle giants alternate between preening and walking around delicately on their stilt-like legs.

Interestingly, the collective noun for a group of flamingos is flamboyance, but the only thing loud about these birds was their colour. At least it seemed so, watching them through a thick wall of glass.

In person, flamingos make charming honking sounds, which I imagine could make quite a din if you were truly camping amongst them.

Dinner with a view of Jurong Bird Park's Flamingo Lake. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)

As night fell, I was pleasantly surprised to see fairy lights coming on, making the tents glow and lending a warm and cosy feel to the room.

Outside, the flamingos looked like ethereal dancers as they waded about the lake with lights shining on them.

A view of the tents at night at Jurong Bird Park's 'Staycation with the Flamingos'. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A view of a tent at night at Jurong Bird Park's 'Staycation with the Flamingos'. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A flamingo at Jurong Bird Park looking at the guest's way. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Light from a tent is reflected on the glass window with a view of the Flamingo Lake at night. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)

Each tent can accommodate four people and comes with two double beds with blankets, four soft pillows and two cushions. A fan and a power socket are also provided.

I was told that for a price, peckish guests can also opt for add-ons such as a snack basket or a cheese platter and wine basket to spice up their stay.

A view inside one of the tents during a media preview of 'Staycation with the Flamingos'. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A basket containing cheese platter and sparking water which guests can purchase during their stay. Free flamingo plush toys also greet guests at every tent. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)

The bed was comfy enough, but for those who have trouble falling asleep, you can try counting flamingos.

Greater flamingos at Jurong Bird Park at night. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A greater flamingo at Jurong Bird Park's Flaming Lake flapping its wings. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Greater flamingos at Jurong Bird Park at night. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Greater flamingos at Jurong Bird Park at night. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)

UP CLOSE WITH THE BIRDS

Besides looking at flamingos, guests are also treated to a host of activities. There's no winging it here – they get to go on guided tours around the park and join keepers during bird-feeding sessions.

A visitor feeding a hornbill at Jurong Bird Park's Waterfall Aviary. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A visitor feeding a hornbill at Jurong Bird Park's Waterfall Aviary. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A visitor holding a bird feeder as a line of bird perch on a railing at Jurong Bird Park's African Treetops. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A visitor feeding penguins at Jurong Bird Park's Penguin Coast. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)

This is where the experience truly stood out for me: Getting up close and very personal with an array of fine feathered friends – birdseed in hand – made for great photo opportunities. It is every birder's dream to see them like this, and other visitors and myself were able to study their iridescent plumage and sometimes equally brilliant crowns and beaks.

A turaco at Jurong Bird Park's African Treetops aviary. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A superb starling at Jurong Bird Park's African Treetops aviary. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A chestnut-and-black weaver building its nest at Jurong Bird Park's African Treetops aviary. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A long-tailed glossy starling at Jurong Bird Park's African Treetops. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A purple glossy starling at Jurong Bird Park's African Treetops. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)

For those who favour larger, more fearsome birds, there is a session for guests to get to know some of the park's resident birds of prey, such as vultures, under the safe watch of their keepers.

A changeable hawk eagle at Jurong Bird Park. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A changeable hawk eagle at Jurong Bird Park. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A Himalayan vulture at Jurong Bird Park. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A Himalayan vulture at Jurong Bird Park. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
A Malayan fish owl at Jurong Bird Park. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)

Overall, the glamping experience was unique and entertaining. At S$1,099 this is by no means a cheep thrill, but two days, chockfull of interactions with birds made for a fun lasting memory at Jurong Bird Park before it eventually relocates to Mandai.

People taking a group photo at Jurong Bird Park's Waterfall Aviary. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)

CNA Lifestyle had a Staycation With The Flamingos at Jurong Bird Park at the invitation of Mandai Wildlife Group. The staycations will run from June 10 to July 30, 2022. Guests can book a stay here.

Source: CNA/ts

