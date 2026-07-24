Singapore Oceanarium launches new behind-the-scenes shark feeding experience

While a regular visit to the Singapore Oceanarium introduces visitors to sharks through exhibit displays and interpretive panels, this programme offers first-hand insights from specialists into the care that goes on behind the scenes.

"The biggest difference is actually the perspective shift," shared Elyn Tan, manager of Education at Singapore Oceanarium.

"We really want to share these behind-the-scenes stories because for members of the public, when they come to the oceanarium, all they do is read the interpretive boards. But hearing the stories is so different. The biggest takeaway from this programme is really to let people know that shark care isn't random. It's deeply calculated."