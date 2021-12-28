Container hotels, Germany and South Korea via VTL: Top travel stories of 2021

Let’s face it, we all know 2021 wasn’t a great year for travelling. In fact, for the most part, it was non-existent.

But we waited and waited – and made do with what we had. We staycationed and cruised to nowhere. We explored every nook and cranny of this tiny island as if we were tourists – on foot, on two wheels, and with our phones ready for the Gram.

Singapore was our only destination option – at least until the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme offered a glimmer of hope, from Germany to South Korea. And despite the Delta and Omicron variants threatening to spoil the party and the current confusion regarding VTLs, some took their chances – while the rest kept their fingers hopefully crossed that 2022 will be much, much better.

Here are some of our top travel stories in what has been a non-travel year.

WHAT’S IT LIKE TO STAY AT THE NEW CONTAINER HOTEL AT DOWNTOWN EAST’S CAR PARK?