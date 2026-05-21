Visitors to Singapore Zoo can now see 2-month-old orangutan Ayaan, who was delivered via caesarean section
Ayaan – great-grandson of the late Ah Meng, the iconic ambassador of the zoo – and his mother, Chomel, will be at the orangutan enclosure Thursdays to Sundays and on public holidays.
Visitors to Singapore Zoo can now catch a glimpse of Ayaan, a two-month-old Sumatran orangutan. Ayaan – whose name means blessing – was born via caesarean section on Mar 18 after his mother, Chomel, faced a high-risk pregnancy complicated by placenta praevia, a condition in which the placenta covers the birth canal, posing severe risks during delivery.
The procedure is believed to be the first documented case of its kind in an orangutan where both mother and infant survived. Both Ayaan and Chomel, who also happens to be the granddaughter of the late iconic zoo ambassador Ah Meng, are doing well.
Ayaan was born following years of assisted reproduction efforts aimed at preserving the genetic line of his father Charlie, a 48-year-old Sumatran orangutan whose genetics are unrepresented in the managed population of the species.
The pairing of Charlie and Chomel was recommended under the Southeast Asian Zoos and Aquariums Association’s (SEAZA) Species Management Programme for the Sumatran orangutan, which is co-coordinated by Mandai Wildlife Group.
Despite multiple pairing attempts since 2018, conception remained unsuccessful. The zoo then took on assisted reproductive methods, carrying out artificial insemination attempts in May 2022 and March 2023, before the successful attempt in July 2025.
Chomel's pregnancy was advancing smoothly until January this year, when she experienced vaginal bleeding on two occasions. She was later diagnosed with placenta praevia.
Following round-the-clock monitoring and ultrasound checks, the veterinary and animal care teams decided that a planned caesarean section in March would give both mother and infant the best chance of survival.
Mandai Wildlife Group said the teams spent two months preparing for the surgery, which took place 233 days into Chomel’s pregnancy, even preparing blood in advance in the event of haemorrhaging during surgery. The blood donor was Chomel’s cousin and foster daughter, also named Ah Meng.
The veterinary team was joined by an external veterinary surgical specialist and received real-time consultation from human obstetric and neonatal specialists due to the complexity of the case and similarities between human and orangutan anatomy.
Ayaan’s delivery took 20 minutes. The newborn initially had low oxygen and heart rate and was cold to the touch. The teams spent seven minutes stabilising him before placing him in an incubator while Chomel recovered from anaesthesia.
Mandai Wildlife Group said caesarean sections in orangutans are exceptionally rare, with just about a dozen cases recorded in the United States over the past two decades.
Following the surgery, Chomel began nursing Ayaan within 24 hours. The zoo also shared that she is now nursing another infant orangutan, Lio, after his first-time mother Niu Li experienced difficulties nursing her newborn.
Ayaan has since been adopted by SMRT, who lends support to his care and Mandai Wildlife Group’s overall conservation efforts.
The orangutans will be in the exhibit on a rotational basis – Chomel, Ayaan, Lio, Ah Meng and Niu Li will be there from Thursday to Sunday and public holidays while the male orangutans Charlie and Riau will be there from Monday to Wednesday.
Mandai Wildlife Group also informs the public that Chomel may choose to head over to quiet areas during nursing.