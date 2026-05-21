Visitors to Singapore Zoo can now see 2-month-old orangutan Ayaan, who was delivered via caesarean section

Ayaan was born following years of assisted reproduction efforts aimed at preserving the genetic line of his father Charlie, a 48-year-old Sumatran orangutan whose genetics are unrepresented in the managed population of the species.

The pairing of Charlie and Chomel was recommended under the Southeast Asian Zoos and Aquariums Association’s (SEAZA) Species Management Programme for the Sumatran orangutan, which is co-coordinated by Mandai Wildlife Group.

Despite multiple pairing attempts since 2018, conception remained unsuccessful. The zoo then took on assisted reproductive methods, carrying out artificial insemination attempts in May 2022 and March 2023, before the successful attempt in July 2025.

Chomel's pregnancy was advancing smoothly until January this year, when she experienced vaginal bleeding on two occasions. She was later diagnosed with placenta praevia.

Following round-the-clock monitoring and ultrasound checks, the veterinary and animal care teams decided that a planned caesarean section in March would give both mother and infant the best chance of survival.