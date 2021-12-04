The Singapore Zoo's first-ever 'glampcation', extended until May 2022, is now sold out

When Singapore Zoo announced its first-ever outdoor dome tent experience called Staycation in the Wild, on Thursday (Dec 2), the two-day-one-night experience was slated to run from Dec 16 this year to March 19 next year.

Demand for this unique "glampcation" was so high that the Zoo extended its run-time, adding in new slots from April 1 to May 15 next year.

But the additional slots were also quickly snapped up. Mandai Wildlife Group confirmed on Saturday morning (Dec 4), that bookings for Staycation in the Wild are full.

The two-day-one-night experience accommodates four people in an air-conditioned tent (complete with double beds) and costs from S$1,499 per tent. It includes all meals and admission tickets, and comes with a packed itinerary from the time you check-in at 1pm.

Highlights include a guided tour of the Wild Africa section, a night walk at Rainforest Lumina, and waking up next to Upper Seletar Reservoir for a hearty breakfast at the Forest Lodge.