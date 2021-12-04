The Singapore Zoo's first-ever 'glampcation', extended until May 2022, is now sold out
Within two days of launching its debut outdoor "staycation in the wild", Mandai Wildlife Group added six more weeks of slots, until mid May 2022 – all were snapped up.
When Singapore Zoo announced its first-ever outdoor dome tent experience called Staycation in the Wild, on Thursday (Dec 2), the two-day-one-night experience was slated to run from Dec 16 this year to March 19 next year.
Demand for this unique "glampcation" was so high that the Zoo extended its run-time, adding in new slots from April 1 to May 15 next year.
But the additional slots were also quickly snapped up. Mandai Wildlife Group confirmed on Saturday morning (Dec 4), that bookings for Staycation in the Wild are full.
The two-day-one-night experience accommodates four people in an air-conditioned tent (complete with double beds) and costs from S$1,499 per tent. It includes all meals and admission tickets, and comes with a packed itinerary from the time you check-in at 1pm.
Highlights include a guided tour of the Wild Africa section, a night walk at Rainforest Lumina, and waking up next to Upper Seletar Reservoir for a hearty breakfast at the Forest Lodge.
We’re not surprised by the extension and sellout reaction, seeing that a similar one, Staycation with the Manatees, which launched in December last year at River Wonders (formerly River Safari), was sold out within hours.
The indoor glamping option (from S$999 per tent) is also available this year, for the same period as the Zoo's Staycation in the Wild. Availability has also been extended, to June 5, 2022.
As of this morning, bookings for Staycation with the Manatees, from Dec 21 to Feb 22 are sold out, but there are still slots left from March to June 2022.
More details about Staycation in the Wild at Singapore Zoo here, and Staycation with the Manatees at River Wonders here.