SkyHelix Sentosa to open on Dec 15 with panoramic views of the island

Not ready to venture overseas yet? You can still take to the skies without taking your passport out when SkyHelix Sentosa opens on Dec 15, which also makes it a perfect option for the school holidays if you've got kids.

The latest attraction on Sentosa – which will open ahead of schedule according to its operator, Mount Faber Leisure – is an elegant, double-twisted tower structure with an open-air gondola that slowly rises 35m up. It is located at the Imbiah Lookout station and near other attractions such as the cable cars.