Skypark Sentosa unveils Southeast Asia’s tallest dry slides, opening Jun 7
The new Skyslides by Klook at Skypark Sentosa features two 44m-tall rides – including the world's tallest land-based drop slide.
Your next adrenaline fix awaits at Skypark Sentosa – home to iconic rides like the Bungy Jump, Giant Swing and Skybridge – with the brand new Skyslides by Klook.
From Sunday (Jun 7), visitors can try what's said to be Southeast Asia’s tallest dry slides, which stand at 44 metres tall – Skydrop and The Big Klook Slide.
The new attractions mark the relaunch of Skypark Sentosa and is the result of a partnership between attractions owner and operator ZJ Adventures and travel and experiences platform Klook.
While both slides start from the same height, they offer different experiences. Skydrop is also billed as the world’s tallest land-based drop slide. It begins with a brief drop as the door opens underneath the rider’s feet as they descend down a curved path in a fully-enclosed slide.
The Big Klook Slide, decked out in Klook’s signature orange, gently sends its rider down with a unique built-in conveyer-belt for a fast ride down with scenic views of the island through the clear overhead roof.
Riders for both rides are able to personalise their experience by picking a theme – ranging from space to disco – which enhances the ride with audiovisual elements for a more interactive and immersive feel.
This attraction marks Klook’s first branded attraction anywhere in the world.
Together with the slides, Sentosa Skypark’s offerings appeal to a broader range of visitors of different comfort levels and ages. The site is also complete with a dining and beach club experience in Summerhouse.
Tickets for Skyslides are available in two-ride and three-ride packages priced at S$28 and S$33 respectively. Visitors can mix and match rides between Skydrop and The Big Klook Slide.
As part of a launch promotion, the first 1,000 Skyslides ticket packages sold will come with a complimentary slide video worth S$20. Throughout June, guests can also enjoy purchase-with-purchase offers with discounted rates on the Bungy Jump (S$40, down from S$99) and Giant Swing (S$20, down from S$59).