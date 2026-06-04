Skypark Sentosa unveils Southeast Asia’s tallest dry slides, opening Jun 7

The Big Klook Slide, decked out in Klook’s signature orange, gently sends its rider down with a unique built-in conveyer-belt for a fast ride down with scenic views of the island through the clear overhead roof.

Riders for both rides are able to personalise their experience by picking a theme – ranging from space to disco – which enhances the ride with audiovisual elements for a more interactive and immersive feel.

This attraction marks Klook’s first branded attraction anywhere in the world.

Together with the slides, Sentosa Skypark’s offerings appeal to a broader range of visitors of different comfort levels and ages. The site is also complete with a dining and beach club experience in Summerhouse.