Solo travel tips: 7 things to remember if you’re doing it for the first time

Solo travel has the power to transform: Think of the memoirs Eat Pray Love or Wild. But you don’t have to circumnavigate the globe or hike 1,100 miles to see why some people choose to go it alone.

The freedom to explore at your own pace, open to connecting with people you meet along the way, can feel as intoxicating as a tropical breeze. But solo travel can be daunting, too, especially when problems arise. And of course, solo travellers need to keep certain safety considerations in mind.

So, are you ready to plan your adventure for one? Here’s how to get the most out of it.

1. START OFF EASY

“Keep your first trip simple,” said Carolyn Ray, who runs JourneyWoman, a website for solo travellers, and has visited more than 40 countries on her own. Overcome your trepidation by picking a destination in your own country or at least where people speak your language, she advised. Also, choose accommodations with communal spaces where you can meet others and that are close to the sites you want to see.

2. WIELD THE POWER OF ONE

At even the hottest restaurants, solo diners without reservations can sometimes squeeze in at the bar. And singles can often snag discounted seats at shows and performances by looking for just one ticket close to showtime, said Kat Fleischman, 36, an American public relations professional who has been taking international solo trips since she was 18.

She also advised travellers to enquire about single-occupancy discounts at hotels. Travellers on their own can also hop into faster-moving singles lines at amusement parks, filling in spots left empty by groups. Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain, near Los Angeles, and Disney World, in Orlando, Florida, all have a handful of rides with singles lines.