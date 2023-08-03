Solo travel tips: 7 things to remember if you’re doing it for the first time
Going on a holiday alone can be a transformative experience – here’s a list of things to take note of to keep things safe, fun and memorable.
Solo travel has the power to transform: Think of the memoirs Eat Pray Love or Wild. But you don’t have to circumnavigate the globe or hike 1,100 miles to see why some people choose to go it alone.
The freedom to explore at your own pace, open to connecting with people you meet along the way, can feel as intoxicating as a tropical breeze. But solo travel can be daunting, too, especially when problems arise. And of course, solo travellers need to keep certain safety considerations in mind.
So, are you ready to plan your adventure for one? Here’s how to get the most out of it.
1. START OFF EASY
“Keep your first trip simple,” said Carolyn Ray, who runs JourneyWoman, a website for solo travellers, and has visited more than 40 countries on her own. Overcome your trepidation by picking a destination in your own country or at least where people speak your language, she advised. Also, choose accommodations with communal spaces where you can meet others and that are close to the sites you want to see.
2. WIELD THE POWER OF ONE
At even the hottest restaurants, solo diners without reservations can sometimes squeeze in at the bar. And singles can often snag discounted seats at shows and performances by looking for just one ticket close to showtime, said Kat Fleischman, 36, an American public relations professional who has been taking international solo trips since she was 18.
She also advised travellers to enquire about single-occupancy discounts at hotels. Travellers on their own can also hop into faster-moving singles lines at amusement parks, filling in spots left empty by groups. Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain, near Los Angeles, and Disney World, in Orlando, Florida, all have a handful of rides with singles lines.
3. JOIN GROUP ACTIVITIES
Websites such as Meetup and Fun JetSetter can help break the ice with others who share your interests. An internet search can reveal an array of options: Book dinners with locals and other travellers on the website Eatwith. Find fellow nature lovers through local groups such as Alaska Outdoors, in Anchorage, which organises hikes. Find new places to enjoy your favourite activities through sites such as Pickleball NSW in New South Wales, Australia. Facebook groups devoted to people living abroad, such as Spain’s Expats of Malaga group, can offer local advice and people to meet.
Some hostels and guesthouses also organise outings. You might find yourself going to a kayaking lesson, a singalong, a drag show or a dance club. The hotel chain Selina, for example, offers co-working spaces along with group outings in more than 100 locations in countries such as Peru, Israel and Thailand.
4. TALK TO THE LOCALS
If you are eating alone, sit at the bar, where you are more likely to strike up a conversation with those around you. One trick: “Sit with an English-language book to attract other English speakers,” Ray said. Some dating apps have “friend” settings that solo travellers can use – take the usual precautions, of course, by meeting in a public place and telling others where you’re going and with whom.
5. DON'T OVERSHARE AND USE A FINANCIAL "SAFE WORD"
Be cautious about sharing personal information, accepting invitations or leaving your belongings with someone you just met. And consider packing a rubber doorstop to add an extra layer of security to your hotel room or Airbnb, and a loud key chain alarm, Ray said.
If you’re lost, Fleischman advised, instead of standing on the street to consult your phone, step into a cafe or a store. And rather than looking at your route on your phone as you’re walking, use your earbuds to get directions from mapping apps.
Come up with a term that only you and a chosen few people back home know, so that if you are genuinely in trouble and need money, they will know it’s not a criminal impersonating you. Leave an electronic copy of important documents such as your passport, health or travel insurance, and itinerary with those people, too. You may also want to share your location with them using a cellphone app.
6. LEAVE SPACE FOR SPONTANEITY
“Stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing the unusual can lead to some of the most memorable experiences during your solo travels,” Ray said. Make plans that you can choose to change.
7. KEEP A JOURNAL
Solo travel is an opportunity to “foster and cultivate your own sense of empowerment,” said Ray, and it will help to understand what you’ve learned if you keep a record – written, audio or video – of your goals, setbacks and triumphs.
By Julie Weed © The New York Times Company
The article originally appeared in The New York Times.