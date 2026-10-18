I visited Salzburg's new Sound Of Music museum and cycled on a bike named Julie Andrews

Nor did the city have one place to tell the full story, from the real von Trapp family, who became a successful touring choir and left Austria after the Nazi annexation in 1938, through to the Broadway and Hollywood productions and the film's global reach. Sound Of Music Salzburg, a new museum years in the making, opened in late September to fill that gap.

The museum sits in a restored hunting lodge and coach house on the grounds of 17th-century Hellbrunn Palace, a few minutes' walk from the original gazebo where Liesl and Rolf dance through a thunderstorm. The first room drops you straight into the film’s iconic opening, with Andrews spinning across a mountaintop shown on a giant screen. Next, we take in behind-the-scenes footage from the set, shot by a teenage Hammond on a cine camera he got for his 14th birthday during filming.

In the coach house, the story unfolds from Maria's 1949 memoir to a German film, Rodgers and Hammerstein's 1959 Broadway hit and, finally, Robert Wise's cinema classic. A highlight is a replica of the gazebo that doubles as a 360-degree projection room. When Sixteen Going On Seventeen plays, the surround sound swells and gusts of wind and rain lash at the panes, and visitors are free to prance and leap along as Liesl and Rolf did.