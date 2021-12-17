7 places for a more relaxing South Korean holiday: Forest yoga, nature retreats, scenic hikes

Be it forest bathing in a hammock amongst ancient pine trees, or an invigorating hike at 1,000m above sea level, there is no better feeling than being in nature.

Perhaps it’s the sound and sensation of leaves crunching underneath your feet. Or the fresh woodsy aroma in the air laced with notes of citrus. You breathe in and hold on to nature’s intoxicating perfume for as long as you can; then, slowly release worries and weight as you breathe out…

There are reasons why spending time in a forest feels invigorating. Scientists who have studied the effects of forest bathing chalk it up to phytoncides – antimicrobial, anti-fungal and insect-repelling compounds – that certain plants such as the trees in some forests produce to protect themselves. Studies have also confirmed that "forest environments reduced stress hormones such as adrenaline".

South Korea is home to such places. While this popular travel destination might be more known for its food, shopping and pop culture, its underrated nature-related offerings offer a good alternative.