Singapore to South Korea via VTL: A guide on what to do before and during your trip

If you have been itching to travel to South Korea, you may already be making plans to take advantage of the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme that started on Nov 15.

But how are things different from pre-pandemic days when you only need to step up to the check-in counter with just your boarding pass and passport?

What documents do you have to prepare? How many PCR or polymerase chain reaction tests do you have to undergo both in Singapore and South Korea?

CNA Lifestyle's Khoo Bee Khim, who is currently in Seoul, answers some questions you may have about the situation in South Korea.

DO I HAVE TO FLY WITH SPECIFIC AIRLINES?

Yes, you do. The VTL scheme only applies to Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines.