I was a broken man by the time I arrived at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, the final destination for those who undertake the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage.

I had a swollen, elephantine right ankle; a hot, searing pain under my left foot; a pair of stiffened thighs; and two bruised big toes already turning into the shade of brinjal. Every part of my body was screaming for mercy, begging me to stop walking. I did stop – after walking for nine days across 210km.

I collapsed on the plaza, hiking poles strewn this way and that, and basked in the weak October sun with the granite cold on my sore back.

My pilgrimage had ended. I had finally arrived.

The Camino de Santiago, or the Way of St James, is a network of historic pilgrimage routes that stretch across Europe and converge at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, northwestern Spain. The pilgrimage tradition began in the 9th century, when the tomb believed to be that of St James, one of Jesus' 12 apostles, was reportedly discovered in the region.

A chapel was soon erected on the site, and a settlement grew up around it, eventually becoming the city of Santiago de Compostela. As word spread, pilgrims began to arrive, first mainly from the Iberian Peninsula and later from across Europe, and they have continued to make the journey for more than a thousand years.