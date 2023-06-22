Exploring Split: What to see, eat and do in Croatia’s largest seaside city

It’s easy to fall for Split, Croatia’s largest seaside city, which sprouted from a palace built for the Roman emperor Diocletian 17 centuries ago. And with the country’s recent adoption of the euro and entrance into the European Union’s border-free Schengen Area, it has become even easier to swoon over the history and ancient ruins that abound.

Still, travellers to Split soon discover that the unofficial capital of Dalmatia, as the country’s southern coast is known, is no museum piece trapped under glass. Equal parts chic Adriatic beach town, active archaeological site and proud, gritty port city, Split is fueled by long seafood lunches, ancient traditions and wine-filled evenings.

“We’re great hosts,” said Ivica Puljak, the physicist-turned-mayor of Split. “But our priority is that Split remains a living centre for our citizens.”

Here's a suggested weekend itinerary if you're ever planning to visit.