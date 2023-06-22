Exploring Split: What to see, eat and do in Croatia’s largest seaside city
Equal parts chic Adriatic beach town, active archaeological site and proud, gritty port city, Split is fueled by long seafood lunches, ancient traditions and wine-filled evenings.
It’s easy to fall for Split, Croatia’s largest seaside city, which sprouted from a palace built for the Roman emperor Diocletian 17 centuries ago. And with the country’s recent adoption of the euro and entrance into the European Union’s border-free Schengen Area, it has become even easier to swoon over the history and ancient ruins that abound.
Still, travellers to Split soon discover that the unofficial capital of Dalmatia, as the country’s southern coast is known, is no museum piece trapped under glass. Equal parts chic Adriatic beach town, active archaeological site and proud, gritty port city, Split is fueled by long seafood lunches, ancient traditions and wine-filled evenings.
“We’re great hosts,” said Ivica Puljak, the physicist-turned-mayor of Split. “But our priority is that Split remains a living centre for our citizens.”
Here's a suggested weekend itinerary if you're ever planning to visit.
FRIDAY
6pm: Swim before dinner
Bacvice Beach, a five-minute walk from the main ferry port, is named for the wine barrels that were once unloaded here because of the shallow, soft, sandy bottom (as opposed to Croatia’s typical stone beaches). That forgiving sand is also famous for picigin, a diving, handball-meets-hacky-sack game played in knee-high water and born on this beach.
After a swim, walk 10 minutes along the shore to Dvor, a decade-old restaurant with seaside terraces. Begin with the canelon tuna (around 16 euros, or S$23.45) – rolled tuna carpaccio filled with foie gras — and a glass of vugava (around 6 euros), white wine from the island of Vis. Then, treat yourself with rack of lamb served with roasted potatoes and rosemary cream (around 25 euros).
9.30pm: Shake it up
For Splicani (people from Split), alcohol typically means wine, rakija (local brandy) or beer. Bar Sistema, a cocktail spot, has started to change that. A few feet from the city’s mediaeval ramparts, Sistema’s doors open to 20-foot-high, backlit, liquor-filled shelves.
The owner, Anteo Ivanisevic, a Split native who learned his trade in New York and New Zealand, makes drinks using locally inspired concoctions: One drink, Solstice (9.95 euros), is a mixture of amaro, blueberry, cranberry, lemon thyme and teranino, a liqueur made from a red Croatian grape variety called teran.
Finish the evening’s gallivanting with a glass or two of travarica (2.10 euros), a Dalmatian herbal rakija, and a panoramic view of Split at Teraca Vidilica, an expansive outdoor terrace on the eastern slopes of Marjan Peninsula.
WHERE TO STAY
Heritage Hotel Antique Split, inside the Diocletian’s Palace complex itself, is a boutique hotel with eight comfortable rooms and a personalisedfeel. Doubles begin at 150 euros.
After a nearly eight-decade hiatus, the Hotel Ambasador (opened in 1937 and closed after World War II) reopened last year. The redesigned 101-room hotel, on Split’s so-called West Bank (the Riva’s western extension), has wellness amenities and a rooftop pool with island views. Doubles from 110 euros.
The Santa Lucia Heritage Hotel, on the historic center’s main square, dates to 1776 and reopened in 2021 after a renovation. Some of the 35 airy rooms have palace wall views, and the hotel’s Central Kavana (cafe) and Restaurant has been a cultural anchor for centuries. Doubles start from 105 euros.
SATURDAY
8.30am: Wake with vendors
The Riva, the seaside promenade, is lined with cafes (an espresso costs about 1.5 euros) and is teeming with fashion-conscious locals. Open daily, a city-block-size outdoor green market known as Pazar sits on the Riva’s eastern end. Pick up rations from the stands selling fresh fruit, vegetables, nuts, honey and Dalmatian olive oil.
Then head to the promenade’s western end and the Ribarnica, or fish market (open every day), which is crowded with stone tables where mongers hawk Adriatic treasures:glistening sea bass, shrimp, lobsters, oysters. Your reward after shopping: Kruscic, an artisan bakery (behind the fish market) where rustic creations such as cherry strudel (2.40 euros) are made with organic, whole-grain flour.
10am: Walk through a palace
Diocletian’s Palace, a 3-hectare limestone-and-marble retirement villa for the Roman emperor that was finished in 305 AD, was UNESCO-inscribed in 1979 and still forms Split’s active city center, where locals shop, meet for coffee and conduct daily business. Hire a guide (about 50 euros per hour), then prepare for historic overload. (Palace entry is free, with fees for specific attractions.)
Highlights inside the grounds include the ruler’s 3,500-year-old Egyptian sphinxes; the view from the Cathedral of Saint Domnius’ 187-foot bell tower (7 euros); the perfectly preserved subterranean rooms (7 euros); and the Temple of Jupiter, dedicated to ancient Rome’s chief deity and converted into a baptistry in the seventh century (3 euros).
“It is easy to forget how incredible this is,” the guide and historian Dino Ivancic told me. “We have to remind ourselves we live inside one of the world’s best-kept examples of Roman architecture.”
Noon: Dine where locals do
Locals know: To eat well, choose spots open year-round, not just during tourism season. Villa Spiza, 300 feet from the palace’s western-facing Iron Gate, is one such place. The cash-only restaurant, which has two intimate dining rooms with stone walls and rough-sawed, wooden ceiling beams, doesn’t take reservations. It also has no freezer, so the ingredients are fresh daily.
Start with the black mussels (12 euros), cooked with wine, garlic and olive oil. Follow with a glass of red plavac mali (3.10 euros), a Dalmatian grape variety, and the slow-cooked beef cheeks with gnocchi (20 euros). The meal isn’t over without the chocolate cake with ganache (5 euros).
1pm: Stroll through art
A minute’s walk from the palace’s northern Golden Gate and the 28-foot statue of the mediaeval bishop Grgur Ninski, created by the Croatian sculptor Ivan Mestrovic, the Museum of Fine Arts (entry, 5 euros) offers respite from Split’s bustling tangle of streets. Its collection of more than 5,000 pieces features Croatian and other European artists from the 14th century to the present. Note the modern art (including sculptures by Mestrovic) and the contemporary works that include abstract paintings from Edo Murtic. Before heading back into the city’s hubbub, relax with a cappuccino (around 1.85 euros) on the museum’s cafe terrace, which overlooks the palace walls.
2.30pm: Take Split home
Nadalina is a chocolate shop inside the palace’s central cluster of streets opened by Marinko Biskic, a punk rocker who became one of Croatia’s first bean-to-bar makers. You’ll find bars (3 euros) with locally roasted cacao beans from Madagascar, Bolivia and Cuba.
Around the corner, Uje Oil Bar has seven rooms where you can shop for and taste well-curated food products, as well as sit down to eat. On Uje’s shelves, olive oil from the Croatian island of Brac (500-millilitre bottles, 36.50 euros) and dried-fig jam (around 3.50 euros) are favourites. Nearby, Break Time is an atelier steps off the boutique-lined Marmontova Street that creates and sells nautical-rope bracelets (around 35 euros) with various designs, clasps and engraving possibilities.
3.30pm: Sail the Adriatic
The palace’s location – construction began in approximately 295 AD – wasn’t accidental. The strategic position of Klis, a fortress, and Salona, a former Roman city, now in ruins – both northeast of Split – provided protection from the mountainous north.
The Adriatic, which originally lapped the palace itself, guarded the southern flank’s Bronze Gate, and navigating the nearby barrier islands (Brac, Hvar, Solta), which form a natural system of channels, demanded prowess. To better contextualisethe sea’s historic importance (and snap incredible photos), book a custom sailing expedition with the veteran local outfitters And Adventure (from 500 euros for up to six sailors for around four hours). Leaving from the harbour, the skippered journey includes wine, cheese and prosciutto.
7.30pm: Cook with a chef
Digest the city’s history and hospitality with the cookbook author, licenced tour guide and local chef Jolanda Vitaljic, who hosts Chef’s Table dinners (from 790 euros for groups of four to six). The three-hour gourmet and storytelling experiences (dietary restrictions are accommodated) are held in a showcase kitchen and dining room a 10-minute walk north of the centre.
Watch, taste and listen as Vitaljic shares local culinary secrets:for instance, that delicious capers grow on bushes near the palace’s Silver Gate. She prepares around 10 dishes with wine and aperitif pairings, with typical menus including homemade pasta with mushrooms and local herbs, cheese aged traditionally in sheepskin, baked white fish and orange cake with carob and almonds. (Message her Instagram account to book.)
10.30pm: Find your groove
Tucked away among Art Nouveau villas, past the mediaeval walls framing the center’s north end, Soul – a new bistro and lounge with light bites, DJ evenings and an intimate courtyard terrace – provides an ideal transition between dinner and late-night partying.
Croatian wines and craft beers from the nearby brewery Familia are on tap (around 4.50 euros). Try a glass of posip, a white wine from the nearby island of Korcula (3.30 euros), to start the flow. After, head to Baraka BBQ and Brew Bar, where rock and blues performers take to a stage (free entry) framed by a wall of guitars and a ceiling-to-floor American flag made of chains. Order the American pale ale (3.60 euros for a half liter) from Split brewery Tap B and find your groove.
SUNDAY
10am: Visit an artist’s villa
On the southside of the Marjan Peninsula, a 20-minute walk west of Split’s center, the Mestrovic Gallery (the 12 euros ticket includes entry to the seaside chapel across the street) is in a palatial home built by the sculptor Ivan Mestrovic, perhaps Croatia’s most famous artist.
Mestrovic, who grew up poor in Dalmatia’s hardscrabble hinterland and died in 1962, completed construction of the villa in 1939, but World War II cut short his time on the property, which was intended to be his summer house and studio. Today, the sprawling rooms are filled with blueprints, letters and many of the prolific creator’s finest pieces:paintings and the instantly recognizable, elongated lines of his wood, bronze and marble sculptures, which were lauded by the French sculptor Auguste Rodin.
Noon: Break for brunch
Dalmatians aren’t breakfast people. After a morning’s work (starting early to beat the heat), families traditionally gathered for a brunch-type meal called marenda. Dujkin Dvor, a konoba (tavern) with a patio facing Matejuska, the fishermen’s harbor, at the edge of the Varos neighborhood, serves classic, often stewlike marenda dishes.
Refuel with brujet, a rich soup made with cod, olive oil, onions, garlic, wine and tomatoes, and served with polenta (20 euros). Then, walk off your brunch with a climb up the nearby staircase to the Marjan Peninsula’s 300-hectare, protected Forest Park, known as the “lungs of the city.” At the top of the stairs, gaze west to the Trogir, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the islands of Ciovo and Solta.
2pm: Turn the key
For a big-picture perspective of Split’s history and evolution, take local bus 22 (3 euros) eight miles inland to the Klis Fortress (tickets, 10 euros), wedged in a gorge between the Kozjak and Mosor Mountains framing Split’s vulnerable backside.
The fortress was built and rebuilt for more than 2,000 years, as control for this strategic position and “key to Dalmatia” was held by Illyrians, Romans, Byzantines, Ottomans, Venetians and Croatians. On the way back, stop at the archaeological site of Salona (8 euros), once among the Roman Empire’s most populous cities dating to the third century B.C. You can stroll the 9 hectares between sarcophagi, mosaics and the amphitheater. Notice, in the distance, the 8.8-km aqueduct built for Diocletian’s Palace that still supplies Split with water.
By Alex Crevar © The New York Times Company
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.