I went on spontaneous trips before the pandemic, but I haven’t travelled since borders reopened. Here's why

Unless you count over-enthusiastic orientation camps in school, I didn’t have any experience with actual camping.

Neither was I an expert hiker. The few hikes I’d done were punctuated with cursing and swearing as I made my way down the mountains, only to have selective amnesia kick in once I reached the ground, overwhelmed with the immense satisfaction of completing a hike.

Nonetheless, that didn’t stop me from deciding that a trip to North Korea in my late twenties would be the first time I hiked and camped. In the mountains of a country cut off from the world. For three days and two nights.

It is both my strength and fatal flaw that I have never known how to do things in moderation. When I decide on something, I go all in.