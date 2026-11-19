Cruise operator StarDream Cruises announced on Thursday (Nov 19) that its Star Voyager ship will be on a three-year seasonal deployment in Singapore, through 2029.

The move, made in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), is expected to give travellers more cruise itineraries across Southeast Asia. It will also create "opportunities to attract regional and international fly-cruise visitors to sail from Singapore".

The expanded sailings will take guests to places like Jakarta, Krabi, Phuket, Melaka, Langkawi, Penang, Port Klang (Kuala Lumpur), Pulau Pangkor and more.

The Star Voyager ship has a passenger capacity of about 2,000, with more than 970 staterooms. On board, guests can enjoy a water park, numerous bars and restaurants, a casino, a theatre and more.

In a statement, Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises, said: “Singapore has been an important market for our cruise operations for more than 30 years, and the seasonal deployment of Star Voyager builds on our long-standing presence here.

“Through our partnership with STB, we look forward to offering travellers more opportunities to discover Asia by sea, while contributing to Singapore’s continued growth as a leading cruise hub in the region.”

Jean Ng, assistant chief executive, experience development group, at STB, added: “We value our longstanding partnership with StarDream Cruises and our shared commitment to growing Singapore’s cruise industry.

“The three-year seasonal deployment of Star Voyager, alongside Genting Dream’s year-round sailings, reflects the cruise line’s continued confidence in Singapore as a leading cruise hub. Together, we are unlocking more ways for travellers to discover Asia, while giving international visitors even more reasons to choose Singapore as their gateway to the region.”