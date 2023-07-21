Need time off from work? How to make a staycation feel like an actual break

BE DELIBERATE ABOUT YOUR MINDSET

Cassie Mogilner Holmes, a professor of marketing at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles, and author of Happier Hour: How To Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, And Focus On What Matters Most, has studied how people can get the benefits of a vacation from a typical weekend.

In a 2020 study, she and her colleagues split a group of workers into two groups: One was instructed to spend a weekend like any other; the other was asked to treat the weekend like a vacation. (They were left to interpret what, specifically, that meant to them.)

“What we found is that those whom we had instructed to treat the weekend like a vacation were significantly happier when they were back at work on Monday than those who treated it like a regular weekend,” Dr Holmes said. People in the vacation group also said they had enjoyed the weekend more.

Notably, people in the vacation group didn’t make sweeping changes in what they did, Dr Holmes said – they didn’t spend a lot more money, or spend less time on their phones. Instead, it seemed to boil down to a shift in their mind-set.

“How do you make it so that if you’re staying in your house, you don’t just use it as an opportunity to get all of your chores done and catch up on work, but instead actually experience it like the staycation – like the break – that it is?” she asked. “It does require this labeling.”

It can help to think of your time at home as scarce, said Dr Kurtz, who has studied how that can increase well-being. On a seven-day trip to Europe, for example, people tend to feel a sense of urgency to get out, explore and squeeze everything they can from their time, she said. Before a staycation, she recommended asking: “If I were moving away soon, what would I most want to do, and who would I most want to spend time with?”

It’s just a “little mental flip,” Dr Kurtz said, but one that “can make the time feel precious.”