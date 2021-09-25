To survive the pandemic, a secret Nintendo cafe is no longer

Toru Hashimoto ran a cafe he hoped almost nobody could find.

His tiny hideaway is a nostalgic repository for objects he kept during his decade as an engineer at Nintendo in the 1980s and 90s: The original score for the Mario theme song, jerseys from the company baseball team, a rare factory cartridge label for the Japanese version of Super Mario Bros.

To Hashimoto, the Tokyo cafe was an extension of his living room, where he had once kept the memorabilia. He allowed in only his former industry colleagues and their friends, and he tried hard to keep its address a secret. But he also scattered obscure clues about its location on Facebook, such as the number of steps needed to get there from a certain landmark, and obsessives followed them, hoping to find a way in.

“In games, you have to find the capital or find where your enemies are hiding,” he said. “So it’s not like you can just walk straight to your destination.”

Now, though, the mystery is over. Like many other small-business owners who have taken drastic steps to survive during the pandemic, Hashimoto felt obliged to open his cafe to anyone with a reservation starting this summer. He is hoping to alleviate the financial strain as a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo has kept some customers home.

“I am shouldering debt, and we are barely getting by, treading water,” he said.

Hashimoto opened the cafe in 2015. He named it 84, after the final round of the Super Mario Bros. game – World 8, Level 4 – and the year he started working for Nintendo. (Pronounced “hashi,” it is also an abbreviation of his last name and the Japanese word for “chopsticks” and “bridge.”)