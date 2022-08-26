Day trips from Sydney: 12 things you shouldn’t miss, from quaint towns and waterfalls to beaches and wine

Illawarra Fly is a unique eco-wilderness attraction over the Illawarra Rainforest. Located around Knights Hill at around 710m above sea level, the zipline is one of four in the world and offers a series of elevated cable spans (like a flying fox) and two suspension bridges and four cloud stations (tree platforms) while being suspended 35m above the forest floor.

Each zipline tour includes a treetop walk of 1.5km over a loop track. The steel canopy structure is 500m in length and is suspended 25m over the forest. Don’t miss this to get incredible views of the rainforest layers. The zipline takes about an hour, as does the treetop walk and excludes a 20-minute briefing. Separate treetop walk tours are available too.

4. Explore wine country on a bike

Take a guided electric bike tour around the Wine Trail in the Southern Highlands. With more than 60 vineyards, there are many cellars to visit.

Take an electric bike tour around the country rounds of the wine trail in the Southern Highlands. Sample wines from the wineries and enjoy a cheeseboard to round off the three-hour bike tour.

PALM BEACH

Head up to the Northern Beaches beyond Manly and you’ll land at Palm Beach. The coastline from Manly to Palm Beach spans around 30km but the quiet beach is known for more than its waves. It’s also the setting for one of Australia’s best-known soaps, Home And Away. Here are the three key things you can do:

1. Hike up to the Barrenjoey Lighthouse