Sydney for foodies: The ultimate guide from cafes and bars to experiential dining

Need a haircut or a shave? Have it with a cocktail or a G&T. The Barber Shop at Barangaroo is firstly a gentleman’s grooming spot. Six barber chairs taking centre stage and you can get a hot towel shave, beard trims and haircuts. Its compact bar serves up more than 40 gins including pre-mixed cocktails which are easy to serve, given its small space. Also, popular cocktails from its Barber Shop York Street outlet are also available at the Barangaroo outpost.

Our advice though: Get the haircut and the shave before your drinks.

Over at Sydney’s Central Business District, Shell House is the only surviving interwar commercial palazzo-style building in the area. Within walking distance to the Opera House and Circular Quay, the landmark also houses the iconic 400-tonne clock in its clocktower.

Opened in late 2021, it celebrates the Art Deco period across its four concepts: The Menzies Bar, The Dining Room & Terrace, Clocktower Bar and its Sky Bar on the top floor.

The idea is to get a drink at any of its three bars before walking for your dinner reservation at their toned-down luxe Dining Room & Terrace.