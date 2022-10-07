Sydney for thrill-seekers: Skydiving and other activities to get the adrenaline pumping in New South Wales

The club’s aim is to instil the love of gliding and so, your Air Experience Flight – A$299 (S$278) for 45 minutes in the air – includes a comprehensive pre- and post-flight briefing and a demonstration. Once airborne, you can take control of the glider under supervision of the pilot on board.

Of course, it’s not just about the flying but also the spectacular views over Sydney and the Blue Mountains before gliding back to Camden Airport.

The group is is overseen by Gliding Federation of Australia and the country’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority. You can find out more here.

2. Paragliding over the South Coast

An extreme sport founded in the early 1980s, paragliding is now one of the fastest developed air sports in the world. You run off the cliff slopes with free parachutes and glide through the air with the wind, controlling where you want to go and finally land by yourself.

At Adventure Plus Paragliding, it doesn’t matter if you’re experienced or a novice, as there’s a paragliding experience for you. Choose from 20-minute tandem flights for those with zero experience or Introductory and Refresher ones for those who have had prior paragliding training.